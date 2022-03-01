BBB Tip: Donating wisely to assist Ukraine relief efforts

submitted

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, generous donors may be actively seeking to help by supporting charities that are raising funds to aid the people of Ukraine. While Better Business Bureau encourages charitable giving, it is important to exercise caution to avoid questionable organizations appealing toward generous consumers.

BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for donors to consider when providing charitable contributions to assist Ukraine.

Can the charity get to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly. Check to see if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine or how they plan to deliver aid into the hands of the Ukrainian people.

Should you send clothing and food? While local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may seem like a good choice, it may not be practical as the logistics and timing to deliver those items introduces many challenges. Relief organizations are often better equipped to obtain what is needed, distribute it effectively and avoid duplication of effort.

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief? Experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to help deliver aid as soon as possible. While new organizations may have all the best intentions, they may not have the established networks or lines of transportation readily available to distribute aid promptly.

Are you considering crowdfunding appeals? If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you know and trust, but reviewing the platform’s policies regarding fees and distribution of collected funds is still important. If the crowdfunding request is from a charity, check Give.org to see how BBB evaluated them against the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do minimal vetting of individuals or organizations that decide to post for relief assistance. Sites that take security measures will usually provide descriptions of these procedures.

Does the appeal make exaggerated financial claims such as “100% will be spent on relief.” Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses, and any charity claiming otherwise is potentially misleading the donating public. Do your research before choosing a charity to donate to ensure the funds are going to the right cause.

For a list of nationally-soliciting BBB Accredited charities who are currently raising funds for assistance efforts in Ukraine, visit Give.org.