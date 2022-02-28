March 1 Polling Places for Duval and Jim Wells County Voters

March 1 has arrived and Texans who haven't casted an early or absentee ballot are heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Texas.

As Texas tallies up the votes, this is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide races. Please check back here for updates.

Duval County Polling Places

Duval County voters must vote in the precinct they are registered to vote at. Polling places:

Precinct 1 - San Diego Civic Center, 210 East Gravis in San Diego

Precinct 2 - Benavides Civic Center, 131 West Main Highway 359 in Benavides

Precinct 3 - Concepcion Civic Center, 2234 Farm-to-Market 716 in Concepcion

Precinct 4 - Ramirez Common School, 10492 School Street in Ramirez

Precinct 5 - La Rosita County Building, 4263 County Road 317 in San Diego

Precinct 6 - Realitos Civic Center, 6411 Highway 359 in Realitos

Precinct 7 - Freer Polling Location, 5112 South Highway 16 in Freer

Precinct 8 - Freer Civic Center, 608 Carolyn Street in Freer

Jim Wells County Early Voting Polling Places

JWC voters must vote at their precinct location. Polling places:

Precinct 1 - JWC Courthouse, 200 North Almond, Suite 107 in Alice

Precinct 2 - Ray's Round-up, 8086 North Highway 281 in Orange Grove

Precinct 3 - Sandia Community Hall, 12111 North Highway 359 in Sandia

Precinct 4 - Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street in Premont

Precinct 5 - Palito Blanco School - BBPB, 2754 Farm-to-Market 735 in Alice

Precinct 6 - Springfield County Building, 501 South Ventura in San Diego

Precinct 7 - Church of Christ, 1396 Morningside Drive in Alice

Precinct 8 - Orange Grove City Hall, 310 West Pundt Avenue in Orange Grove

Precinct 9 - Coastal Bend College, 704 Coyote Trail room 200 in Alice

Precinct 10 - JWC Sheriff's Annex, 2310 Old Kingsville Road in Alice

Precinct 11 - Premont Library, 115 South Agnes in Premont

Precinct 12 - St. Anne's Hall, 700 East Seventh Street in Alice

Precinct 13 - Hi-Rise La Bella Vida, 600 East Front Street in Alice

Precinct 14 - La Gloria School, 182 East County Road 401 in Falfurrias

Precinct 15 - Memorial School Alice ISD unused building, 900 West Third Street in Alice

Precinct 16 - True Light Baptist Church, 415 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Alice

Precinct 17 - BBPB Bus Barn, 401 Whitney Avenue in Alice

Precinct 18 - Tecolote, 197 County Road 120 in Alice

Precinct 19 - Bentonville Pura Vida Ranch, 150 B County Road 336 in Alice

Precinct 20 - Boys and Girls Club, 793 South Texas Boulevard in Alice

Precinct 22 - R/A JWC Building, 1106 Castillo Street in Alice

More:Here is a list of candidates running for Duval and Jim Wells County offices.