Bridging Families - Jonathan

submitted

Jonathan is hoping to find his forever home before he ages out of the Texas foster system. Jonathan needs a family that he can count on even after he officially becomes an adult.

Jonathan is fun and easy going teenager. He enjoys learning new things from adults and looks forward to finding his forever family parents, who will help guide him as he grows into adulthood. He would like his future forever family to know he may be reserved at first, but will show his personally once he gets to know you.

He has dreams of traveling to different places, and would like to share those experiences with a family of his own. And traveling is part of his curious nature as he enjoys asking questions and learning about new things.

Jonathan has multiple indoor activities likes, such as watching movies or YouTube videos. He also enjoys playing video games. He especially likes basketball and riding his skateboard. He is a big skater boy. He has his unique fashion sense, and will not shy from trying on different style trends.

Jonathan is ready for adoption, where he can feels loved, secure, and accepted, and if his future forever family has older children or others who are his age, that would be great, as he would like to have siblings.

If you think you could be Jonathan’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for South Texas are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: