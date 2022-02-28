Alice HS students advancing to state in Skills USA competitions
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice High School students participated in the recently competed in this past weekend’s Skills USA competitions.
Students were:
- Jamie Garza and Lucas Walker - First place in search and rescue - Advanced to state
- Audry Benson - First place in automotive trades - tool id - advanced to state
- Bryon Barrera - Third place in automotive trades - tool id - advanced to state
- Paula Delgado - Second place in basic health care skills - advanced to state
- Isabella Pena - First place in medical terminology - advanced to state
- Meagan Galvan - Second place in medical terminology - advanced to state
- Diego Trevino - Third place in medical terminology - advanced to state