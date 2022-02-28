Alice HS band students participate in UIL Region Solo and Ensemble competitions

Alice ISD

Several Alice High School band students participated in the U.I.L. Region Solo and Ensemble competitions held at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Saturday, Feb. 26. The students earned a rating based on their performance in front of a judge.

The results are as follows:

WOODWIND RESULTS

Allyson Rodriguez, Flute, Superior Rating

Lennon Trevino, Flute, Superior Rating

Natalie Guerra, Flute, Superior Rating

Priscilla Benavides, Oboe, Excellent Rating

Zeline Gaza, Clarinet, Two Superior Ratings

Julianna Espinoza, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Mercedes Benavides, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Kathryn Benavides, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Maegan Galvan, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Emily Rubio, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Isabela Young, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Elizabeth Kohler, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Emma Rodriguez, Clarinet, Superior Rating

Brenda Rios, Bass Clarinet, Two Superior Ratings

Carli Davis, Bass Clarinet, Excellent Rating

Kristyana Garcia, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating

Isela Torres, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating

Olivia Garza, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating

Robert Naranjo, Alto Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings

Madison Trevino, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating

Jesus Lopez, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating

Austin Perez, Tenor Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings

Aaron Rivera, Tenor Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings

Cathryn Salinas Bari, Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings

Kayla Alvarado, Bari Saxophone Two Superior Ratings

BRASS RESULTS

Celeste Torres, Trumpet, Two Superior Ratings

Lucas Walker, Trumpet, Two Superior Ratings

Mariah Pacheco, Trumpet, Superior Rating

Matthew Gonzalez, Trumpet, Superior Rating

Valeria Gonzalez, Trumpet, Superior Rating

Jaden Parsons, Trumpet, Superior Rating

Zoe Blomgren, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings

Tyler Gonzalez, French Horn, Superior Rating

Carly Martinez, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings

Edward Sanchez, French Horn, Superior & Excellent Rating

Jennifer Kim, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings

Mariah Fonseca, French Horn, Superior Rating

Annick Lasos, French Horn, Superior Rating

Albert Martinez, French Horn, Superior Rating

Celeste Herrera, French Horn, Superior Rating

Abigayle Jimenez, French Horn, Superior Rating

Elian Pena, French Horn, Superior Rating

Amuary Resendez, French Horn, Superior Rating

Rylee Weir, French Horn, Superior Rating

Marc Gutierrez, Trombone, Superior Rating

Matthew Pruneda, Trombone, Two Superior Ratings

Javier Garcia, Trombone, Superior Rating

Jaelynn Carlton, Trombone, Superior Rating

Matthew Fullen, Trombone, Excellent Rating

Rebecca Gonzalez, Trombone, Superior Rating

Jacob Munoz, Trombone, Superior Rating

Christian Almaraz, Euphonium, Two Superior Ratings

Roman Espinoza, Euphonium, Superior Rating

Mason Garza, Euphonium, Superior Rating

Briana Parsons, Euphonium, Superior Rating

Israel Villegas, Tuba, Two Superior Ratings

Jose Villanueva, Tuba / String Bass, Two Superior Ratings

Rafael Garcia, Tuba, Superior Rating

David Sendejo, Tuba, Superior Rating

PERCUSSION RESULTS

Robert Pena, Percussion, Two Superior Ratings

Kaitlyn Castillo, Percussion, Superior Rating

Kloe Fox, Percussion, Superior Rating

Allen Garza, Percussion, Superior Rating

Jaime Garza, Percussion, Superior Rating

Emerico Perez, IV, Percussion, Superior Rating

Lyndsey Garcia, Percussion, Superior Rating

Dominick Solis, Percussion, Superior Rating

Angela Moreida Percussion, Superior Rating

Thirty-three Alice HS Band students also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held in Austin, Texas on Monday, May 30, 2022. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a superior rating.

These students include Kristyana Garcia, Austin Perez, Cathryn Salinas, Isela Torres, Kathryn Benavides, Mercedes Benavides, Julianna Espinoza, Maegan Galvan, Zeline Gaza, Brenda Rios, Emily Rubio, Isabela Young, Zoe Blomgren, Mariah Fonseca, Jennifer Kim, Carly Martinez, Christian Almaraz, Javier Garcia, Lyndsey Garcia, Tyler Gonzalez, Angela Moreida, Mariah Pacheco, Matthew Pruneda, Edward Sanchez, Dominick Solis, Celeste Torres, Israel Villegas, Lucas Walker, Robert Pena, Kloe Fox, Allen Garza, Jaime Garza and Emerico Perez IV.

The Alice High School Band earned 81 Superior medals. One student earned a state bid with both a performed solo and ensemble performance. Thirty-two students earned a state bid with an ensemble performance.