Alice HS band students participate in UIL Region Solo and Ensemble competitions
Several Alice High School band students participated in the U.I.L. Region Solo and Ensemble competitions held at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Saturday, Feb. 26. The students earned a rating based on their performance in front of a judge.
The results are as follows:
WOODWIND RESULTS
- Allyson Rodriguez, Flute, Superior Rating
- Lennon Trevino, Flute, Superior Rating
- Natalie Guerra, Flute, Superior Rating
- Priscilla Benavides, Oboe, Excellent Rating
- Zeline Gaza, Clarinet, Two Superior Ratings
- Julianna Espinoza, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Mercedes Benavides, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Kathryn Benavides, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Maegan Galvan, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Emily Rubio, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Isabela Young, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Elizabeth Kohler, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Emma Rodriguez, Clarinet, Superior Rating
- Brenda Rios, Bass Clarinet, Two Superior Ratings
- Carli Davis, Bass Clarinet, Excellent Rating
- Kristyana Garcia, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating
- Isela Torres, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating
- Olivia Garza, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating
- Robert Naranjo, Alto Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings
- Madison Trevino, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating
- Jesus Lopez, Alto Saxophone, Superior Rating
- Austin Perez, Tenor Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings
- Aaron Rivera, Tenor Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings
- Cathryn Salinas Bari, Saxophone, Two Superior Ratings
- Kayla Alvarado, Bari Saxophone Two Superior Ratings
BRASS RESULTS
- Celeste Torres, Trumpet, Two Superior Ratings
- Lucas Walker, Trumpet, Two Superior Ratings
- Mariah Pacheco, Trumpet, Superior Rating
- Matthew Gonzalez, Trumpet, Superior Rating
- Valeria Gonzalez, Trumpet, Superior Rating
- Jaden Parsons, Trumpet, Superior Rating
- Zoe Blomgren, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings
- Tyler Gonzalez, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Carly Martinez, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings
- Edward Sanchez, French Horn, Superior & Excellent Rating
- Jennifer Kim, French Horn, Two Superior Ratings
- Mariah Fonseca, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Annick Lasos, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Albert Martinez, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Celeste Herrera, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Abigayle Jimenez, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Elian Pena, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Amuary Resendez, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Rylee Weir, French Horn, Superior Rating
- Marc Gutierrez, Trombone, Superior Rating
- Matthew Pruneda, Trombone, Two Superior Ratings
- Javier Garcia, Trombone, Superior Rating
- Jaelynn Carlton, Trombone, Superior Rating
- Matthew Fullen, Trombone, Excellent Rating
- Rebecca Gonzalez, Trombone, Superior Rating
- Jacob Munoz, Trombone, Superior Rating
- Christian Almaraz, Euphonium, Two Superior Ratings
- Roman Espinoza, Euphonium, Superior Rating
- Mason Garza, Euphonium, Superior Rating
- Briana Parsons, Euphonium, Superior Rating
- Israel Villegas, Tuba, Two Superior Ratings
- Jose Villanueva, Tuba / String Bass, Two Superior Ratings
- Rafael Garcia, Tuba, Superior Rating
- David Sendejo, Tuba, Superior Rating
PERCUSSION RESULTS
- Robert Pena, Percussion, Two Superior Ratings
- Kaitlyn Castillo, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Kloe Fox, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Allen Garza, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Jaime Garza, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Emerico Perez, IV, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Lyndsey Garcia, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Dominick Solis, Percussion, Superior Rating
- Angela Moreida Percussion, Superior Rating
Thirty-three Alice HS Band students also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held in Austin, Texas on Monday, May 30, 2022. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a superior rating.
These students include Kristyana Garcia, Austin Perez, Cathryn Salinas, Isela Torres, Kathryn Benavides, Mercedes Benavides, Julianna Espinoza, Maegan Galvan, Zeline Gaza, Brenda Rios, Emily Rubio, Isabela Young, Zoe Blomgren, Mariah Fonseca, Jennifer Kim, Carly Martinez, Christian Almaraz, Javier Garcia, Lyndsey Garcia, Tyler Gonzalez, Angela Moreida, Mariah Pacheco, Matthew Pruneda, Edward Sanchez, Dominick Solis, Celeste Torres, Israel Villegas, Lucas Walker, Robert Pena, Kloe Fox, Allen Garza, Jaime Garza and Emerico Perez IV.
The Alice High School Band earned 81 Superior medals. One student earned a state bid with both a performed solo and ensemble performance. Thirty-two students earned a state bid with an ensemble performance.