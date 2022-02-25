Stolen property recovered following a rash of burglaries; teenagers arrested

Alice Police Department criminal investigation division recovered a variety of stolen property and cash following the arrest of five teenagers Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Brandon Reynolds and Sgt. Juan Martinez, the teenagers are connected with a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred on the northwest side within the week.

The teenagers are accused of breaking into several unlocked vehicles and stealing electronics, wallets and more.

A juvenile was arrested Thursday night and the others teenagers were taken into custody following a vehicle crash with a stolen vehicle near Easterling Drive.

After speaking with one of the juvenile's mother, investigators received permission to search her home on St. Joseph. The mother told investigators that she did not want any stolen property in her home. Officers located about $1,200 cash, firearms, wallets, a watch and more.

Iseah Harris, 18, and 17-year-old Ethan Cortez. They were booked into the Jim Wells County jail. Two juveniles were detained and on was released with conditions.

The teenagers were charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, engaging in criminal activity, burglary of a habitation. Additional charges are pending.

Investigators urge people to remember to look their vehicle doors and remove their valuable property from all vehicles.