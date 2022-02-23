Work Force Solutions hosts Tri-District Career Fair

SAN DIEGO - Work Force Solutions hosted a Tri-District Career Fair for students with approximately 20 booths of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Students from San Diego, Benavides and Jim Hogg were treated with a presentation by the Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez III. Alvarez told the students that careers in trades is essential to the workforce and that all career paths lead to success.

Businesses who participated in the career fair included Valero, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Coastal Bend College, First State Bank of San Diego, Cowgirl Depot and more.