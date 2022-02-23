TRI-Co Oilfield Services to be honored at Duval County Fair

submitted

As part of the fair tradition, the San Diego Rotarians elected to honor TRI-Co Oilfield Services and Marcos J. Perez.

Perez was born in Falfurrias on June 30, 1981. He is a long time native of Duval County and a proud graduate of Freer High School. Immediately after graduation, Perez joined the Texas Army National Guard where he served six years. Upon completion of his military commitment he returned to his hometown of Freer.

In 2009, he met his wife, Cynthia Suarez. Together they have two beautiful children, Marcus L. Perez and Magaly L. Perez, both active students at Freer Independent School District and Duval County Fair exhibitors.

Marcos pursued a career, as many South Texans do, in the oilfield industry. He worked for companies such as Fesco LTD-Ozona Division and E.P. Energy. In 2014, Marcos acquired some torque and test units and that was the beginning of Duval Well Services. He owned and operated Duval Oilfield Services for over a year before selling it and establishing TRI-Co Oilfield Services. It quickly became profitable due to the addition of Flow Back Services.

Life has many ups and downs. In 2015, his son was diagnosed with Leukemia. As hard as it was starting a business and battling the disease their faith in God never waivered. Their Buckaroo Community and family were very instrumental in helping them through with their continuous support. Today, with the grace of God and unfaltering support, he along with his beautiful wife and family help anyone in need. They are firm believers in paying it forward. Their business has given them the opportunity to support youth organizations, medical fundraisers, church groups or any where there is a need.

Marcos and his family would like to thank the San Diego Rotary Club for noticing their contributions and acknowledging their business TRI-CO Oilfield Services at the 75th annual Duval County Fair. Rotarians will honor them on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Rotary Pavilion.

