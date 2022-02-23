TDCJ creates Warden's Direct Hire Program to help with understaffing at Texas prisons

SAN DIEGO - Looking for a career with great benefits, great employees and good pay? Warden Kelly Metz is looking for men and women who would like to become correctional officers and work with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) including the Ernestine Glossbrenner Unit in San Diego.

TDCJ has a new program known as the Warden's Direct Hire. This program was designed to help understaffed correctional facilities recruit correctional officers.

"Originally they had it only available at certain units that were really low staffed like 40 percent and below," Metz said. "Leadership decided that we had units where we could possibly hire and over populate with staff so that we could use those extra correctional officers (elsewhere). Extra officers would give us the opportunity to do a rotation so (officers) could help at those other units."

The direct hire program would give people the chance to get a good job with the Glossbrenner Unit and go through the hiring process including face-to-face interviews and background checks.

"I can hire you here. Officers will have to go and help at other units as needed. All officers will do it," Metz said. "Normally (an applicant) wouldn't hear anything from Huntsville for two or three months, but now we're looking at a week, the most. We get you in quicker and off to the academy."

Officers who are hired and those who complete the academy will then help understaffed units, but Glossbrenner will transport officers to a unit before their shift and break them home after their shift.

"It's a wonderful little thing that we have now. Trying to overpopulate us so we can have 100 officers who can help other units," Metz said. "Us sending officers give officers at other units time to sleep or a day off. We aren't babysitting. We have to keep the community safe and make that these guys stay within the confides of the property. When we don't have enough staff it makes it that much more difficult. They're working overtime and they're tired."

The program is also being utilized for maintenance workers and may come with additional incentives.

Anyone looking to apply can go to www.tdcj. Look for the online application, print and fill out. Return to the the Glossbrenner Unit located at 5100 South Farm-to-Market 1329 in San Diego.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Metz urges those looking for a good career to turn in an application directly to them to speed the process.