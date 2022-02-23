Sheriff: men arrested in connection with vehicle burglary

A suspicious call to a business on the 5800 block of East Highway 44 led to the arrest of two men.

On Monday, Feb. 21, Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and observed 18-year-old Tamez inside a vehicle. Deputies made contact with Tamez and detained him. As deputies were conducting their investigation a second individual, later identified as 26-year-old Juan De Los Santos, fled the scene on foot.

According to sheriff officials, the initial investigation revealed that the men were attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at the business.

Tamez was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespass.

JWC Criminal Investigators obtained arrest warrants for De Los Santos.

On Wednesday Feb. 23, Investigators with the assistance of the Agua Dulce Marshal’s Office, Nueces Sheriff’s Office and Nueces Constable’s Office Precinct 5, located and arrested De Los Santos Jr.

De Los Santos was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with burglary of a vehicle and criminal trespass.

This is an on-going multi-agency investigation involving Agua Dulce Marshal’s Office, Nueces Sheriff’s Office and Nueces Constable’s Office Precinct 5. The pair are believed to be involved in several other similar crimes through out Jim Wells and Nueces counties.