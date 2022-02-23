San Diego Rotarians to honor Pegasus Construction and Services, LLC.

submitted

The Duval County Fair has been a part of the community for 75 years. They have had supporters pushing them along and helping make the fair, sponsored by San Diego Rotarians, a success for the community but most importantly for the exhibitors.

Pegasus Construction and Services, LLC. of Freer is a huge supporter of the fair.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Rotarians will honor Pegasus Construction and Services, LLC. at the 75th annual Duval County Fair.

Pegasus Construction and Services, LLC. was established in May 2017. With the years of business and experience that the partners hold was the reason for the formation of the company that has gone from 20 employees to over 70. The company offers a wide variety of oil and gas needs to customers in and around South Texas.

Pegasus' main focus is to supply the needs of the oil and gas industry while keeping their employees and the environment safe. They are eager to see growth in the company's future.

