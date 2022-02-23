District-wide $2k stipend approved for Alice ISD employees

A district-wide $2,000 retention stipend was recently approved by the Alice Independent School District school board members.

The COVID-19 Hardship Retention stipend was proposed to help employees, but also to show the district's appreciation, Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said.

It's for staff who have stuck with us. We wanted to help our staff out and show them that we value and appreciate all they've done for us through these challenging times," he said. "It's $2,000. We'll pay half in February and the other half in May."

Since the start of COVID in the late 2019-2020 school year schools had to find ways to continue teaching students. Stipends and raises have been given by the district to help keep teachers, but COVID related issues have had employees resigning.

"Every month students and teachers are catching COVID. Teachers and staff are struggling with COVID related issues and some have had to resign," Scarbrough said. "Some staff have to make choices for their health and others for the health of their family members."

The stipend is funded through the Employment and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

"We can utilize the federal funds to help with employee retention," Scarbrough said.

Employee retention has been a struggle for Alice ISD for years and something Scarbrough attempts to combat every school year. The district even provided substitutes with stipends depending on the number of hours they work within the district.

"There's a shortage of staff and a high turnover rate, so if $2,000 helps, then, for us that's a minimal cost compared to the expense of replacing our teachers and staff. We also have to think of the academic cost on our students," he said.

Scarbroughs understands life's challenge are far from over, but he hopes that any extra financial assistance the district can provide for its employees can help ease life's burdens.

"Overall our staff faces hardships and anything we can do to help, that's what we'll do," he said.