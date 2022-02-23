75th annual Duval County Fair Photo Contest Winners
The 75th annual Duval County Fair photo contest winners were recently announced. The winners will be presented during the fair ceremonies.
Winners are:
Baby Girl
Name: Rhylee Vasquez
Parents: Nick and Roxanne Vasquez
Baby Boy
Name: Santi Vela
Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela
Toddler Girls
Name: Arabella Grace Alaniz
Parents: Ashley Saenz and Baldemar Alaniz Jr.
Name: Olivia Danielle Vera
Parents: Daniel Vera and Samantha Munoz
Toddler Boy
Name: Nico Briones
Parents: Nicole Molina and Dioncio Briones Jr.
Jr. Duchess
Name: Isabella Vela
Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela
Jr. Duke
Name: Jaime Gabriel Garcia
Parents: Gabriela and David Garcia
Duchess
Name: Ariella Vela
Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela
Duke
Name: Kristian Jayce Luna
Parents: Jeremiah and Kendra Luna
Princess
Name: Emma Grace Alvarez
Parents: Linda Espinoza
Queen
Name: Alissandra Carrion
Parents: Joshua and Andrea Carrion