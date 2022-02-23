The 75th annual Duval County Fair photo contest winners were recently announced. The winners will be presented during the fair ceremonies.

Winners are:

Baby Girl

Name: Rhylee Vasquez

Parents: Nick and Roxanne Vasquez

Baby Boy

Name: Santi Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Toddler Girls

Name: Arabella Grace Alaniz

Parents: Ashley Saenz and Baldemar Alaniz Jr.

Name: Olivia Danielle Vera

Parents: Daniel Vera and Samantha Munoz

Toddler Boy

Name: Nico Briones

Parents: Nicole Molina and Dioncio Briones Jr.

Jr. Duchess

Name: Isabella Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Jr. Duke

Name: Jaime Gabriel Garcia

Parents: Gabriela and David Garcia

Duchess

Name: Ariella Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Duke

Name: Kristian Jayce Luna

Parents: Jeremiah and Kendra Luna

Princess

Name: Emma Grace Alvarez

Parents: Linda Espinoza

Queen

Name: Alissandra Carrion

Parents: Joshua and Andrea Carrion

