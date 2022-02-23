75th annual Duval County Fair Photo Contest Winners

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

The 75th annual Duval County Fair photo contest winners were recently announced. The winners will be presented during the fair ceremonies.

Winners are:

Baby Girl

Name: Rhylee Vasquez

Parents: Nick and Roxanne Vasquez

Baby Boy

Name: Santi Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Toddler Girls

Name: Arabella Grace Alaniz

Parents: Ashley Saenz and Baldemar Alaniz Jr.

Name: Olivia Danielle Vera

Parents: Daniel Vera and Samantha Munoz

Toddler Boy

Name: Nico Briones

Parents: Nicole Molina and Dioncio Briones Jr.

Jr. Duchess

Name: Isabella Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Jr. Duke

Name: Jaime Gabriel Garcia

Parents: Gabriela and David Garcia

Duchess

Name: Ariella Vela

Parents: Ray and Alexia Vela

Duke

Name: Kristian Jayce Luna

Parents: Jeremiah and Kendra Luna

Princess

Name: Emma Grace Alvarez

Parents: Linda Espinoza

Queen

Name: Alissandra Carrion

Parents: Joshua and Andrea Carrion

