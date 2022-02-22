Premont ISD Engineering students dominate at SkillsUSA District Competition
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Premont Engineering students dominated the field in this year’s SkillsUSA District competition, according to Superintendent Steve VanMatre.
Jaime Trevino and his students were clearly outstanding on Saturday's District 12 Skills USA competition, he said. The Premont STEM Academy is part of the highly successful Rural Schools Innovation Zone.
Students:
- Christian Dotson - First place math, district elected officer
- Uriel Centeno - Second place math
- Daniel Centeno - Third place math
- Dylan Rodriguez - Third place exempt speech, third place job skill demonstration
- Esteban Pena - First place employment application process
- Melaina Rivera-Roman - Second place job interview, second place prepared speech
- Jacob Perez - First place technical drafting
- Jose Rodriguez - First place middle school prepared speech
Medals:
- MS Mobile Robotics Gold Medal - Adam Davila and Sebastian Maxwell
- MS Engineering Challenge Gold Medal - Jose Rodriguez, Oscar Escalante and Lathan Trevino
- HS Mobile Robotics Bronze Medal - Jesse Pulido and Joseph Weeks
- HS Commercial Drone Gold Medal - Christina Dotson and Esteban Pena
- HS Engineering Technology/Design Gold Medal - Dylan Rodriguez, Jacob Perez and Finn Gutierrez
- HS Career Pathway - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Gold Medal - Uriel Centeno, Daniel Centeno and Melaina Rivera-Roman