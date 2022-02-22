Premont ISD Engineering students dominate at SkillsUSA District Competition

Premont Engineering students dominated the field in this year’s SkillsUSA District competition, according to Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

Jaime Trevino and his students were clearly outstanding on Saturday's District 12 Skills USA competition, he said. The Premont STEM Academy is part of the highly successful Rural Schools Innovation Zone.

Students:

Christian Dotson - First place math, district elected officer

Uriel Centeno - Second place math

Daniel Centeno - Third place math

Dylan Rodriguez - Third place exempt speech, third place job skill demonstration

Esteban Pena - First place employment application process

Melaina Rivera-Roman - Second place job interview, second place prepared speech

Jacob Perez - First place technical drafting

Jose Rodriguez - First place middle school prepared speech

Medals: