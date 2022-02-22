Bridging Families - Geraldine

submitted

So many children are waiting to be adopted by a loving family, but sadly their dreams aren't always answered. Thousands of children in Texas are hoping that someone would open their family and their heart for their chance at a forever family.

Geraldine is an 8-year-old girl who has a fun and sweet personality. She's very energetic, and can appear shy and quiet at first. However, when Geraldine opens up she'll show you her true self and how much love she has to offer.

Geraldine enjoys the outdoors, where she can ride her bike, or go skating at the park. She also loves socializing with her peers and is a fan all things girly, along with dancing while listening to music, and watching videos and movies. Her favorite foods include pizza, tacos, and spaghetti. In school, where is doing very well, her favorite classes are math, social studies, and science. On Sundays, Geraldine likes going to church.

Geraldine is looking for a family who is able to provide her with unconditional love, and if the family has a pet dog, that would be a bonus.

If you think you could be Geraldine’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: