Area students participate, place in Destination Imagination tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI - Students from Alice and San Diego Independent School District participated at the Regional Destination Imagination (DI) tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 held in Corpus Christi.

Five DI teams from San Diego ISD placed first and advanced to the state competition to be held on March 26 and 26 at the University of Texas in Arlington.

San Diego ISD five teams are:

Collins-Parr Elementary

Doom Squad in Challenge C “Tricky Tales”

Under Cat and the Hot Pocket in Challenge E “Roll With It”

Bernarda Jaime Junior High

DI Big Brains in Challenge D "Festival Frenzy”

Small Town Vibes in Challenge E “Roll With It”

San Diego High School

DImolishers in Challenge E “Roll With It”

The mission of Texas Destination Imagination is to encourage and foster the development of 21st-century skills: creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaboration; to influence the development of a positive self-image, and to prepare the students of Texas to apply problem-solving skills to life decisions.

Alice ISD students also participated and placed. However, no teams from Alice ISD advanced to the state tournament.

Challenge B “Up Close” - Middle Level

Third place - Final Four, Alice ISD

Challenge C “Tricky Tales” - Middle Level

Second place - Kimmy’s Backstreet Bagattas, Alice ISD

Third place - Team Davis, Alice ISD

Challenge D “Festival Frenzy” - Middle Level

Third place - Suspicious Flaming Flamingos, Alice ISD

Challenge D "Festival Fenzy" - Secondary Level

Second place - Fridge Burrito, Alice ISD

Challenge E “Roll With It” - Middle Level

Second place - Pickle Pop, Alice ISD

Special Awards:

Spirit of DI Award for Exceptional Spirit, Teamwork or Volunteerism: Final Four, Alice ISD

Corey Lazo, San Diego ISD, received the Magellan Award. The Magellan Award is presented to a participate who has participated in five or more challenges in DI.

College Scholarships

There were also three $5,000 college scholarships awarded to Corey Lazo of San Diego ISD, Avery Morganroth of Corpus Christi ISD and Xander Nguyen of Corpus Christi ISD. These scholarships were generously provided by Bruce and Arlene Easter.