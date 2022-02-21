Sheriff investigators make arrests, seize meth

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies recently arrested two people last week. Michelle Ochoa was arrested on Friday, Feb. 18, on drug charges and Roman Arredondo was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17 on a burglary warrant.

Ochoa arrested on traffic stop

Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market 1554. Investigators contacted Ochoa. Ochoa's routine check on her driver’s license revealed she was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from the county as well as an outstanding arrest warrant from Kleberg County, according to the sheriff's office.

Ochoa was arrested and handcuffed. As investigators were conducting an inventory of Ochoa’s vehicle a clear plastic bag that contained methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of additional methamphetamine.

Investigators said the total weight of methamphetamine was 5.7 ounces.

Ochoa was booked into the and incarcerated at the Jim Wells County Jail

Wanted man arrested

Arredondo was arrested by JWC sheriff investigators when they conducted a search warrant on a residence on County Road 140. Arredondo was wanted on outstanding warrants for burglary and theft of a firearm.

Investigators made entry into the residence where Arredondo was located and arrested.

As investigators cleared the home for officer safety purposes, marijuana was located. Investigators then froze the scene and obtained a narcotic search warrant. As a result of the search, marijuana as well as THC wax was located.

Arredondo was booked into the JWC jail. Two juveniles were also taken into custody and were referred to juvenile probation officers. All individuals were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.