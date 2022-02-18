'Brokenness Becomes New': South Texas native writes book on her life and God's promises

Marisa Briones was on a disruptive path in life.

She dropped out of school at a young age and began to go against everything she had been taught as a child including about God, she said.

The San Diego native found herself in a toxic relationship. She also was addicted to drugs and alcohol. However, she knew these addictions only gave her a temporary high. She'd always t awaken the next day feeling depressed, hurt and lonely.

"I was in that abusive, toxic relationship with a man who didn't love me. My Mom, a woman of great faith, would remind me that I could only be happy with God, with Jesus Christ," Briones said.

Briones grew up going to a church. However, it took her time and challenges to understand what God wanted from her life.

She started reading the Bible. She looked for a mentor who could guide her and restore what God wants for her life.

In 2016, Briones committed and surrendered herself to the Lord. Despite her brokenness, God was molding her and calling her to be.

"I gave him my brokenness and my heart. I'm no better than anyone else. God gives us the choice to choose Him. When I finally decide that He was what I needed, things began to change," Briones said. "In 2018, I got a prophetic word that I was going to write a book. I said, 'okay, but what am I going to write about?'"

With nervousness, Briones began to write her book entrusting in the Lord. She called it "Brokenness Becomes New - New Creature in Christ."

"Little by little, the Lord kept revealing to me. He said, 'I want you to write about your toxic relationship, unforgiveness and everything I was addicted to in this world, everything that kept me from having a relationship with Jesus," she said.

"I was very uneducated. God can use ordinary men to do His work. I leaned on Him and the Holy Spirit gave me the words," she added.

Eventually, her book was completed and it was published in October 2021.

Every chapter in Briones' book talks about her life backed with scripture reference. Every chapter talks about her abusive relationship, being a single mom, fornication, alcoholism, the grace of God, faith and the second coming of God.

Briones knew that her story would help others look for healing.

"People everywhere are broken and through brokenness comes healing. Without Jesus there's no peace, no freedom. My book references the scripture and my struggle, highlighting God's promise. Jesus is peace," Briones said. "My hope is that my book guides people to Jesus."

Briones is on a mission to help people; to show God's love. She also advises her daughter in the way of the Lord.

Now, that her book is on stands she hopes to write another book on miracles because "God is the same today, tomorrow and forevermore."