H-E-B makes Texas-wide call for entries for Quest for Texas Best 2022

H-E-B issues a Texas wide call for entries into their Quest for Texas Best 2022.

Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 23 through April 7.

H-E-B is thrilled to announce the call for entries and looking for the most creative, mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages in the Lone Star State. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join!

Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions Feb. 23 and March 24th. Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. Additional information about these sessions is attached and found at heb.com/quest.