Murder suspect arrested

A 17-year-old murder suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Alice.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Jose Monsevias was taken into custody by officers with the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting in Corpus Christi.

Officers, with the assistance of the Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies, conducted a traffic stop and were able to take Monsevais into custody.

Monsevias was booked into the JWC jail. As of Thursday morning, he did not have a bond.

He was a suspect in the Feb. 15 shooting that occurred on the 2200 block of Prescott Street in Corpus Christi that left 25-year-old Jesus Angel Lopez dead, according to CCPD.

Published reports said Lopez was shot in the head.