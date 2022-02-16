Gonzales receives George Christian Outstanding Volunteer of the Year

Duval County Texas Historical Museum

Duval County Historical Commission chairperson Graciela T. Gonzales and vice-chair Savannah Smith recently attended the Real Places 2022 Conference in Austin. The purpose of attending the conference was to learn from and meet with other historical preservation volunteers and professionals.

Each day of the event was packed with informative seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities.

During the conference, The Texas Historical Commission presented the George Christian Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award to Gonzales for her dedication to preservation, volunteerism, and Duval County Courthouse restoration.

