Alice mayor, city council presents Black History Month Proclamation

A proclamation for National Black History Month was presented on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to the Alice Black History Delegation at the Alice City Council meeting.

"We celebrate National African American History Month to honor the significant contributions African Americans have made to our great nation," said Mayor Cynthia Carrasco. "Remember the challenges of our past but also to honor (the) countless African American heroes who inspire us to shape our country's future."

The 2022 theme is Black Health and Wellness.

More:Alice residents gather to remember fight for justice and equality with annual MLK Jr. walk