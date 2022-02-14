Jim Wells County under burn ban, effective immediately

submitted

Effective immediately, Jim Wells County is under a burn ban for 90 days, according to the JWC Emergency Management Office.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the JWC Commissioners Court approved and enacted a county-wide burn ban. The ban will be monitored closely each day moving forward.

A lack of any meaningful rainfall has pushed parts of the county into a (D1) Moderate Drought and (D2) Severe Drought according to the US Drought Monitor and we are very close to the 500 KBDI threshold where the Texas A&M Forest Service officially recognizes drought conditions in the county. KBDI is an index use to determine fire potential by the Forest Service.

Everything is very dry, so please be mindful when dealing with sparks and flames because all city and volunteer fire departments have been very busy with some large fires and risking their lives to keep citizens and property in the county safe, according to the Emergency Management Office.