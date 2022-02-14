Bridging Families - Lucia

submitted

Nine-year-old Lucia is searching for a family to call her own. She counts the days to have parents that she can share adventures and also to make new friends.

Lucia is an active child, who is fun and outgoing, and loves making new friends at school, as she enjoys engaging in conversations with her classmates.

Her caseworker says she is very kind and caring when interacting with people, and is always looking for ways that she can helpful others.

When indoors, Lucia enjoys being around the kitchen learning to cook and bake new recipes, when outdoors, she enjoys various activities such as exploring and experiencing new adventures. Lucia also enjoys the opportunity to go shopping and eat out at a restaurant.

Even at her young age, she already has her sights set on a career goal of being an artist or a fashion designer, as one of her favorite hobbies is art. But most importantly, Lucia would like to become part of forever family that will love and guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential in life.

If you think you could be Lucia’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

