Here is a list of candidates running for Duval and Jim Wells County offices.

Don't forget Monday, Feb. 14th is the start of early voting. The time to vote for your candidate and express your voice has come.

Here is a list of candidates running for political office in Duval and Jim Wells Counties:

Jim Wells County

County Judge

Republican - Amanda Sue Friedeck

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel that a change for the local community that involves no false pretenses or perceptions is sorely needed. I am a local citizen that has worked hard to gain the trust and endorsement of peers and organizations at both the local and state levels and feel that I can offer a new perspective on how local government should work for all citizens, instead of being part of the status quo that has stagnated and resulted in the normalization of deviance over the past two decades. I have earned and continue to further the proper professional qualifications for the Judge position I seek to win: I possess both a trade and formal educational background, including over 20 years of working in the hospitality, retail, and non-profits fields. I have helped build our own family business, Silver Star Food Stores, and am actively developing BRANDS Marketing Group, LLC to help other local businesses and individuals achieve their goals. After graduating from Alice High School to pursue and achieve an Associates of Applied Science in Culinary Arts, I earned my Bachelor’s of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (Language and Education), a Jurisprudence Master’s Degree in American Legal (Business Law) and am currently enrolled in Liberty University’s Doctoral Program of Government in Public Policy (Economic Policy). I pride myself on thinking outside the box and know that my skillset will help our local government develop and adopt new policies and endeavors to shift our local government to a more secure and efficient state.

What do you want voters to know about yourself? I grew up in South Texas, and I know what it means to work hard: to wake up in the morning and do whatever it takes to make my family's American Dream a reality. It's a South Texas work ethic that we need a whole lot more of in every sector of government. When I become your County Judge, I promise to work for all of our citizens and do what is right for the community as a whole. It's time we stand up for our ideals. It's time we take on the status quo and bring ethics back to local government. Having deep local ties and a passion for Jim Wells County, I am extremely dedicated to our community. With the support of the voters and constituents of Jim Wells County, we will make history: I aim to be the first Hispanic Conservative Woman ever to be Jim Wells County Judge. I will shine a light on our community that the state and even federal government can’t ignore; Jim Wells County is deserving of and ready for the opportunity of future growth. If you would like to learn more about my campaign and platform priorities, please visit my website at http://amandasuefriedeck.com/.

Democrat - Juan Rodriguez Jr. (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I believe it is important to run for RE-ELECTION AS JIM WELLS COUNTY JUDGE because I have successfully served in the position for three years, elected in 2018 and beginning tenure in January 2019. During that period, I, as presiding officer of the County Commissioners Court, and the Commissioners have achieved several goals set forth for Jim Wells County and wish to continue to carry out our dreams for the County. I have provided LEADERSHIP to the Commissioners’ Court and worked with them in a highly collaborative manner to see several projects to fruition. We have raised NO TAXES during my tenure, conducted County business within a BALANCED BUDGET and RESPONSIBLE SPENDING, and worked tirelessly to keep the citizens of the County safe during a disastrous pandemic. I have done so with HONESTY, INTEGRITY and TRANSPARENCY. My qualifications include an educational background in Communications, 18 years of experience as an elected official in Alice, Texas and Jim Wells County, including Alice City Council, Mayor of the City of Alice, Justice of the Pease Precinct #1 and Jim Wells County Judge. I have 32 years of experience in the political arena, both as a campaign organizer and manager, as well as a candidate myself. My desire has always been to contribute to building a BETTER and FUTURISTIC Alice, Texas and Jim Wells County for all the citizens.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I was born and reared in Alice, Texas, to Juan Rodriguez, Sr., former Chief of Police, and Berta Gonzalez Rodriguez, retired teacher with the Alice Independent School District. My two siblings, Valentin Rodriguez, Carmela Rodriguez Ramos, and their families, live in Alice. I attended Alice public schools for 12 years and graduated from Alice High School in I990. In August 2000, I received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from the University of Texas Pan American in Edinburg, Texas. Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of one day participating in public service to the city of Alice and Jim Wells County. Because of my father’s line of work, I became aware of the needs of people in the City of Alice and Jim Wells County. I tagged along with my Dad when he was dealing with many issues and realized that there was much to do to make Jim Wells County a better place for its citizens. My formal experience in politics began with my boss and mentor in Hidalgo County, Mr. Ramon Garcia, a noted lawyer and former Hidalgo County Judge. I learned to organize and conduct campaigns for many city, county and district political figures in Hidalgo County. After my father’s death in 2000, I relocated to Alice, established my own construction business and prepared for my political career by running for the Alice City Council in 2004. The rest is history—18 years of service to the City of Alice and Jim Wells County as an elected official. I am married to Eliana Trevino Rodriguez and have two children—Juan Rodriguez III and Ysella Rodriguez and two step daughters, Clarissa Perez and Alyssa Guerra, all having been students with the Alice Independent School District. I have excellent LEADERSHIP skills, am HONEST, TRUTHFUL, have INTEGRITY and am TRANSPARENT. I have a deep desire/passion to help the citizens of Jim Wells County build a BETTER and FUTURISTIC community , especially for the younger generations to come.

Democrat - Pedro "Pete" Trevino

Pedro “Pete” Trevino Jr., is proud to announce his candidacy for Jim Wells County Judge. As a life-long resident of Jim Wells County, he, and his wife Marisa Yvette Garcia Trevino, together have six (6) children. Through the grace of God each one of their children has taken their path in life as young men/women and have been very successful in their endeavors. He is the son of Pedro Trevino, Sr, Vietnam Veteran, Navy Seabee and Maria Berta Chapa Trevino and has two sisters Melissa (Ray) Meredith and Elizabeth (Scott) Reeves. One of his major influences in his pursuit of politics was his grandfather the late, Gonzalo V. Trevino, Sr. who worked for the county’s Welfare Department for many years, which instilled in him a passion for helping others. Throughout his life, he participated in several youth organizations and has spent over thirty (30) years coaching, mentoring, and guiding the youth of Jim Wells County and the surrounding area.

Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. has a wealth of education and experience. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University - Kingsville where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Sociology and a Master of Arts in Psychology. He prides himself with over twenty-six (26) years of experience in public service: ten (10) years with the 36th, 156th, and 343rd Judicial Districts - San Patricio County Community Supervision and Correction Department where he worked his way up the ranks from Specialized Caseload Community Supervision Officer, Counselor, Clinical Director, and up to the Director of the Coastal Bend Regional Substance Abuse Treatment Facility; seven (7) years at Coastal Bend College where he also climbed the ladder from Counselor, to the Interim Director of the Kingsville Campus, to Lead Counselor, to the Dean of Student Services; and four (4) year as Jim Wells County Judge.

Before his term (January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2018) as Jim Wells County Judge, he decided to seek the County Judge position because Jim Wells County residents wanted change. He had the courage to seek this position even though Jim Wells County was facing its worst economic downturn since the 1980’s or possibly, in the history of Jim Wells County. Through God’s Grace and by the Great People of Jim Wells County, Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. was elected to “Inspire Change”. Throughout his term and at the county’s lowest points, Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. became the stabilizing force by maintaining a steady hand throughout the financial crisis. Under Judge Trevino’s leadership, Jim Wells County was put on a direction of financial responsibility, solvency, and sustainability. Within a short time, Judge Trevino, along with the help of Commissioner’s Court, Elected Officials, and Departmental Directors, facilitated a 180-degree turn from financial despair to financial stability. Listed below are few of Judge Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr.’s accomplishments when he was in office:

Worked hand-in-hand with the County Auditor’s office eliminating wasteful spending – ending 2017 with a $1.45 Million Surplus

Spent less money in 2017 ($14,676,360) than in 2014 ($15,775,768) in the General Fund (Over $1Million in savings)

The County Judges department spent less money in 2017 ($224,633) than 2014 ($298,086) savings the county over $73,400

Increased funding to our local fire departments and secured a new Brush Truck for the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department along with much needed safety equipment for Ben-Bolt, Premont, Sandia Fire Departments

Instrumental in providing the Texas Home Program for the elderly and underserved

Implemented through Commissioner’s Court and County Attorney’s office an energy efficient/savings program to begin addressing renovations of the JWC Courthouse

Spearheaded and worked together with the County Attorney’s office and Sheriff’s department in obtaining the old TxDot Building that now houses the Sheriff’s Department and Precinct 4 Commissioner’s satellite office

Teamed up with the Tax Assessor’s office extending services to Orange Grove and Premont – (JWC residents in those areas no longer had to travel to Alice to renew license registration)

Secured over $2 Million and managed/closed out $2.3 Million in grants for water improvements, rehab/reconstruction of homes, road rehabilitation, drainage improvements, sewer improvements, and portable generators

Implemented, through an $87,813.44 grant, the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) a comprehensive and integrated program to protect lives, property, and the environment through mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery from all hazards that may impact our County

Revised the JWC Personnel Policy Manuel to protect from litigation/liabilities and protect all county employees

Expanded Veterans services and designated four (4) convenient “Veterans Only” parking spaces around the courthouse – (we assisted Veteran’s more then, than today and ever before)

Fulfilled his Judicial responsibilities by presiding over Juvenile Count and enhanced our Juvenile Drug Court to attack juvenile substance abuse issues, truancy, and recidivism

Joined efforts with Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott to proclaim JWC a Disaster Declaration in the 2015 Floods and 2017 Hurricane Harvey

Worked diligently with FEMA - (JWC was awarded over $882,00 in Public Assistance Funds and $1 Million in Individual Assistance for residents of JWC in the 2015 Flooding and over $37,000 for Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief)

Managed a plan of action to renovate and preserve your county buildings

Residents of Jim Wells County, Judge Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. was able to accomplish the above and countless other goals at Jim Wells County’s worst economic hardship since the 1980’s or possibly the history of Jim Wells County. Judge Trevino is a team player, which accounted for the major decisions that were made with the support of Commissioner’s Court, County Elected Officials, County Auditors, Directors, Financial Advisors, County CPA, and Community Resources.

Moving Forward

When elected, Judge Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. will focus and address the following issues:

Leadership – Bring back his “lead by example” style of County Leadership he instilled throughout his previous term

County Roads - Implement a manageable and sustainable plan of action to funnel more of your tax money back into our county roads

Public Health Care – Be a pro-active leader in Public Health Care. You will no longer have a “hurry up and wait” attitude when it comes to public health and services for the great people of Jim Wells County. As a result of the lack of due diligence that our current Judge has displayed during his handling of the Corona Virus, Jim Wells County “The Hub” was the last in line to receive Corona Virus tests and vaccines. Under Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. this would never happen!

Mental Health – Regain the County Judge’s (the County Judge’s responsibility) position on the Coastal Plains MHMR Executive Board. Mental Health issues pertaining to adults and juveniles continues to escalate in Jim Wells County and the surrounding areas. Therefore, Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. will work diligently with our local Coastal Plains MHMR to identify individual needs and services and address these issues at the Executive Board and with our State Legislature

Juvenile Courts – Preside over Juvenile Court and continue to enhance Juvenile Drug Court to provide undivided attention and quality decisions which ensure our youth has the tools to be productive adults. He will continue to assist the Juvenile Probation Department and seek local resources to develop ways to ensure our youth are receiving the treatment that they need to overcome their shortcomings to reach their education and career endeavors

Economic Development – Work closely with The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and provide resources to develop innovative ways to build a resilient Jim Wells County. He believes it’s imperative that we reach out to our neighboring cities/counties and executive boards, especially those that have been successful in capturing industry/businesses that will provide higher paying jobs. Jim Wells County deserves a County Judge that will utilize best practices models that have proven economic strategies which improve our economy

Improve Citizen Quality of Life – Take a closer look at areas like Tecolote, K-Bar, La Gloria, Loma Linda, Palito-Blanco, Alfred, Bentonville, and other areas of the Jim Wells County that need help

Property Rights - Work together with fellow County Judges from not only the southern region but the State of Texas to create awareness and a plan of action to present to our State Legislature that will protect our farmers and ranchers that are victimized by immigration bailouts. In these immigration events, our farmers and ranchers feel helpless as they continue to “foot the bill” for damages caused by bailouts. Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. is ready to protect our farmers and ranchers

Emergency Management – Provide a pro-active Emergency Management system with a “Boots on the ground approach.” During emergency events and disaster declarations (floods, freezes, hurricanes, etc.) Jim Well County residents deserve the utmost attention and all the resources to receive the help they need.

Pedro “Pete” Trevino, Jr. has proven experience to be the best Emergency Administrator and will, by any means necessary, protect and serve the residents of Jim Wells County.

Jim Wells County, we deserve a full time County Judge that will represent us with the utmost Leadership, Respect, and Integrity. His ability to lead by example, his work ethic, and ability to work with others sets him apart and by far, is the best candidate for Jim Wells County Judge. Jim Wells County residents we humbly ask for your help and vote to Elect PEDRO “PETE” TREVINO, JR. as your next JIM WELLS COUNTY JUDGE.

County Court-at-law Judge

Democrat - Michael Ventura Garcia (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Republican - Hector L. Villarreal

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position?

The Justice of the Peace plays an important role in our judicial system. In many of these circumstances they are a person’s first, and sometimes only contact with the courts. The Justice of the Peace presides over a wide range of matters, dealing with more than two hundred different pieces of legislation, criminal code matters and municipal by-laws. No one is particularly excited when dealing with the Justice of the Peace Office, but their experience should not be less than satisfying, but should be one that is beneficial and educating to the citizen.

What are your qualifications?

I have 35 years of law enforcement experience at both the federal and state levels, and higher education to deal with criminal code matters, municipal by-laws, and legislation. I can apply the rules of law with reason and objectivity, not allowing my personal beliefs or feelings to interfere with problem solving and decision making. Most importantly, it is my drive, determination, and passion to serve people and my community. I have a servant’s heart and the want to serve my community. The Justice of the Peace court is the people’s court, and I am the people’s candidate. My expertise, experience and education have prepared me for the daily duties and responsibilities of the Justice of the Peace office. I will invest in my community as a FULL-TIME Justice of the Peace through public service, and will make myself available via telephone or in-person.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am ready for the challenges associated with this elected position. I have dedicated myself to being a servant leader at both the state and federal levels. Currently, I serve as a Court Security Officer for the U.S. District Court and Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. I have had the opportunity to see Federal Judges conduct their judicial duties with discretion while interpreting laws and applying sentencing guidelines. Throughout my career, I have testified in municipal court, traffic court, juvenile court, county court, state district court, immigration court, and federal court. I know the stress of presenting yourself in a judicial setting and I do not forget where I came from.

I will collaborate with all elected officials, law enforcement officials, medical professionals, and school districts to prioritize truancy cases, and juvenile cases. Landowner and tenant rights will be of the utmost importance and will use my education and expertise in all decisions being made. I will commit myself to being readily available to all citizens of Jim Wells County and the surrounding areas. I believe in customer service and is a high priority of mine. I will make sure people are treated fairly and with respect. Everyone will walk away knowing they were treated with professionalism and that we care about their situation.

Democrat - Richard De Leon (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it’s important to run for the position?

It is important for me to continue serving my community as Justice of the Peace for Pct 1. I have been serving the public for the last 39 years.

My platform is to better improve our services for our constituents and our community. I decided to come out of retirement with the purpose and intention of continuing to serve the community. It is important for me to work closely together with the office staff, with other elected officials and our constituents. In essence, this is top priority for me.

As a current Justice of the Peace, my duties are to preside over court proceedings between litigating parties and to render decisions regarding legal disputes. I have also performed a variety of tasks inside, as well as outside, the courtroom. I have several responsibilities which include conducting field work. As a Magistrate in Jim Wells County, I have established good rapport with our local hospital, home health and hospice nurses, and area nursing homes which assist with the preparation of death certificates.

What are your qualifications?

I currently have 39 years of experience working with local government offices. Prior to becoming a Judge, I had acquired experience in courtroom proceedings, court testimony, criminal investigations, and traffic, criminal and civil law. I also have additional experience in death investigations, medical examiner’s office autopsies and Special Operations Commander. I have since also completed several State required classroom courses for Judges. I feel my knowledge and experience in Government law have assisted me in many ways to perform my current duties. However, the best experience I feel I have acquired, as a Judge, is on-the-job experience.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a native of Alice, Texas; born and raised. My parents are Margarita DeLeon and the late Luis DeLeon. I have been married to my supportive wife, Esther Perez DeLeon, for over 33 years. We raised two wonderful sons; Allan and Matthew. Allan is married to Celeste; they have blessed us with our first grandson, Oliver.

I attended the Alice Independent School District system from which I graduated. I also attended and am a graduate of Del Mar College Law Enforcement Institute in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 2016, after 34 years of service with the Alice Police Department, I made a decision to retire. However, I continued assisting the 79th District Court with Criminal and Civil court hearings.

Throughout the years I have continued to persevere in education, obtained many hours of continuing education credits in various Government related courses.

Strong values in family, faith and religion are important to me and my family. We attend St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church where we have been long time parishioners. I have served as a member of the parish Council and Trustee Board Member. I am a 3rd Degree (KC) Knight of Columbus # 2992 member. I am also a member of and assist the Coyote Cooks of Alice, and a Jim Wells County Bail Bond board member.

Getting involved with the community is essential for me. For over 30 years, I have had the pleasure of coaching the community’s children in sports such as soccer, baseball, basketball, track and football. A team member of the 1979 Alice Coyotes Semi-Finalist Football team. I also volunteered in assisting the AHS Coyote Football “7 on 7” summer program. Our family also supports local charities, including the Alice Boys and Girls Club, in which I remain active.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Republican - Matthew John Schmidt

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Born and raised in Sandia, Texas, my devotion to the people of Sandia stems from a deep-rooted love and respect for my native community. After graduation from Orange Grove High School, I chose to join the United States Army rather than accepting a scholarship to play tennis at Shriner College. I served 8 years on active duty and two tours in Iraq. After my Honorable Discharge, I worked 15 years in the oilfield before deciding to start my own business., Army of One Landscaping and Lawn Care, about 6 years ago. I am also the head coach of 3 soccer teams, one of which won two state titles. I am also the vice-president of the Santa Fe Soccer Clubs and field director of the Padre Soccer Club. Lastly, I’m a member of VFW Post 8920 and a member of the Sandia Fire Department.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

As your justice of peace, I will exhibit the same enthusiasm, dedication and leadership as I have with all my other positions that I’ve been honored to hold I am tree to the values that I have embraced during my military service: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, Personal Courage. Your Vote is Your Voice!

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Anna M. Recio

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position?

I feel that it is important to run for this position because the constituents of Jim Wells County, Precinct 4, need a judge that understands the safety and wellness essentials of the people and the community. As a candidate for this position, I will strive to ensure that fair, impartial justice is administered in order that each citizen is treated with respect and dignity. It is of utmost importance that the individual that holds this position protects the liberties and rights of the people.

What are your qualifications?

My qualifications include:

Active member of several community and county organizations/boards;

A Bachelor and Master’s degree in Education;

A Mid-Management Certification;

Teaching and Administrative experience in public education;

Judicial training/education at the Municipal Court Level;

Supervisory experience in the Municipal Court; and

Municipal Clerk and Judge for the City of Premont;

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

To the voters of Jim Wells County, Precinct 4,

I enjoy spending time with my family, especially when participating and supporting my grandchildren in all their activities;

I believe in serving the community as a member of local and county organizations;

I serve with commitment in whatever endeavor I pursue;

I work with the people in order to inform them of their rights and options;

I have experience in decision making;

I am a life time learner and will continually educate myself on the legal procedures and issues pertaining to the Court System;

Respect and fairness will prevail in my Court environment.; and

My public service to you will be a priority; and

Thus, I will be the judge for the people.



Democrat - Maria R. Rosie Vera

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

The position is important to me, due to the fact that I am a people person, respected by many, and feel I can be honest, fair and trustworthy. My education background comes from my clerical degree and experience during multiple office jobs, my computer skills and tax preparer.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I was raised in Rios, Texas till I graduated in 1983 from Premont ISD. Volunteered at school while my four children finished their education. Also, I substituted at Premont ISD for 7 years. I volunteer my time to help families in need, strong supporter for veterans, set myself to be a huge part of our community and citizens in my county

Democrat - Sylvia Johnson (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

My qualifications are Justice of the Peace since 2003 - re-elected 4 times, over 360 hours of training at Southwest Texas State University Texas Justice Court Training Center and numerous mandatory services required by the Texas Justice Court Training. Member of the Justice of the Peace Constables Association of Texas.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

Mother of 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Have lived in Premont, Tx 78 years. Owner of 2 businesses; Zacks' Hardware and Sylvia's Liquor. President of Premont Chamber of Commerce for 4 years. Choir Leader for St. Theresa Catholic Church, Spanish Choir for 25 years. Member and organizer of El Dia de Los Ninos 12 years and member of other organizations.

To serve the constituents of surrounding and be a fair and honest judge and to have open door policies.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Republican - McKenzie Brooke "Kenzie" Chapa

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? 2. What are your qualifications?

1. In order to change politics at the national level, we must first become active in politics at the local level. Getting involved not only in city council meetings, school board meetings, and the like, we must also find good-hearted people with integrity to run for local office. Once we no longer accept mediocrity and corruption in the offices that affect us directly, we can strive to change our state and federal government as well.

2. Recently graduating from the University of Houston with a Supply Chain Management degree, including certificates in Strategic Sourcing, Advanced Analytics, and Energy Supply Management, Magna Cum Laude, I have proven that I am not only able to learn quickly and efficiently, but also put what I have learned into practice and excel.

Since my announcement, I have been shadowing Judge Karin Knolle of JWC pct. 3 and have been watching other JP courts on the Texas Court Live Stream website. Moreover, this position is for someone who is unbiased with unwavering integrity, and I believe my actions prove that I encompass both.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a life-long resident of Orange Grove and graduated from OGHS in 2016 in the top 10% of my class with a track and field scholarship to the University of Houston-- after becoming UIL State Champion in the discus. I graduated from the University of Houston with high honors (Magna Cum Laude) and with a track and field Women’s Conference Championship under my belt. In addition to academia and athletics, in my free time I also listen to and read leadership content centered on our nation’s founding principles—I am a firm believer of our Constitution and our natural born freedoms.

I am also a firm believer of personal responsibly and holding everyone to the same standard I hold myself to. The motto for my campaign has always been “Do what’s RIGHT, even if no one is watching,” and I live by that quote every day. If you are interested in learning more about me, you can find me on Facebook: Elect McKenzie Chapa or email me @electmckenzie4jp@gmail.com.

Thank you for taking the time to get to know me, it is my hope that together we can not only make our small communities a better place to raise our families, but also make our nation a better place as well.

Democrat - Margo G. Mendoza

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

It's important for me to be your next Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, because I’m extremely confident that I will faithfully administer justice and judicial proceedings with precision. I will impartially discharge and perform all required duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability, so help me God. I will always go “above and beyond” to ensure I do diligence in my decision-making to uphold good order within our community. I will lead by example and be a positive role model for others to emulate.

My 19 years of extensive experience as a Chief Court Clerk speaks volumes to my diverse qualities and capabilities. I have faithfully committed myself and loyally served the community in the Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 office for Judge Luz M. Paiz. I have strengthened my expert knowledge of the judicial processes that pertain to the Justice of the Peace Court and my actions have proven my dedication to excellence. I have worked closely with the public and my commitment to the community has never wavered. I am highly trained and perfectly molded to solidify my standing as the best qualified candidate for this unique position.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a wife and mom of two amazing children. I am consistently and actively involved with numerous community activities, a committed member of St. John of the Cross, and a board officer for the South Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association for 9 years. I am the Court Clerk Representative for this organization which I represent my fellow Court Clerks for the South Texas area. I am an honest, compassionate, hard-working, unbiased, loyal, and a fair-minded person. It's time to put Margo's courtroom experience to work as your next Justice of the Peace, Pct 5. Dedication, commitment and service to the citizens of Jim Wells County Pct 5. Remember, Vote for Margo G. Mendoza as your next Justice of the Peace, Pct#5.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 6

Democrat - Noe "Chato" Cadena

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it’s important for me to run for this position because I believe that the office of Justice of the Peace should be filled with someone who will be committed to serving the citizens in my precinct with integrity, utmost respect and fairness. As JP, I would make myself available to the community in all matters, to the very best of my ability, so that the people of Precinct 6 know they can always count on me.

What makes me qualified to run for this position is my life-long love of, and commitment to, this community. I was born and raised in Ben Bolt. I am a 1981 graduate of Ben Bolt-Palito High School and I attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. For almost 26 years, I had the honor and privilege of being elected to serve as a trustee on the Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco School Board. While in office, I continued to earn the trust and confidence of my community. Throughout my life, I have used my musical talent to serve the good people of my community by playing at benefits for people who suffered traumatic loss or illness, weekly church services in Ben Bolt and Alice, and at retreats.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

What I want the voters to know about me is that I am a people-person which is a quality that I believe is very important for this position. I am a man of faith and a family man with a caring heart. I enjoy meeting people and creating new friendships. My motto is to respect others by treating them as I would want to be treated. I am a hard worker with a good work ethic. I believe in striving to achieve the best outcome possible in all situations. My entire life has been about serving and helping people.

Democrat - Michael Gonzalez - No political questionnaire returned

Republican - Mauricio Rene Garza II - No political questionnaire returned

County Clerk

Democrat - Juvencio (J.C.) C. Perez (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position?

During my tenure, I helped incorporate technology throughout the Jim Wells County webpage, which now offers a more user friendly access to public records in conformance with the Local Government codes. My vision is to provide additional real property records, working from 1989 backwards towards sovereignty, as well as the county’s maps/plats to the public via the internet for search, purchase, and certified copies. This will prepare my office for any future disasters or pandemics.

What are your qualifications?

I am a retired educator of 33 years. I received my Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education in 1978 and my Masters in Mid Management in 1980. I am a proud alumni of Texas A&I (A&M) University-Kingsville. From 1978-2010, I dedicated my career to the field of Education. I served 2 Years as a Teacher/Coach, 2 years as a vocational counselor, 6 years as an assistant principal, 14 years as a secondary principal and the remaining 9 years as a Director of Federal Programs & Maintenance and Transportation. Realizing I still had the passion to serve my community, I ran for public office in March of 2010 and was elected your Jim Wells County Clerk. I have served my Constituents in Jim Wells County from January 1, 2011 to the Present as your County Clerk.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

Throughout my three terms, I introduced the process of scanning and digitizing physical vital birth and death records making the request process more accessible in a rapid time frame.

I have streamlined the procedures to maintain marriage licenses applications, updated filing fee schedules, and updated the Marks/Brand Applications. Constituents are now able to view the Notice of Foreclosure Sales on our website. Assumed Name Certificates, DD-214 military discharge records, and T.A.B.C applications are processed proficiently. I have also ensured that the county clerk’s office follows the retention schedules as established by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

I have maintained compliance with the Texas Association of Counties and have provided efficient, effective, and innovative programs to Jim Wells County. I have increased delivery of services in all areas of county clerk’s operations.

Republican - Bianca Matthews

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

The County Clerk is responsible for all of our vital records that are of great importance to us, as citizens. Keeping our records accessible and updated will ensure that Jim Wells County can proceed into a newer more modern era and that all our constituents have there voices properly heard. I am a Professional Event Planner and Community Leader I’ve forged partnerships with communities, organizations, and businesses. I have experience to protect our tax dollars to ensure they are spent where it is needed and that all departments remain in compliance with room to grow. I know that team work is important and that my vision isn’t the key, but your needs and wants are the true priority. I feel its important to run for this position because its the backbone of our voices. Many know I’m not the typical politician, the career politician but I Hope to be the one to inspire everyone to remember that People are the most important part of election, anyone of us can be the change if we seek it, that everyone of us is cable of creating a change . I’m Running to help JWC break the pattern of what's expected and jump into New Adventures.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I’m hardworking, dedicated, and motivated.

I want voters to know that if given the opportunity to hold office I will work hard everyday on their behalf without influence of my opinion. I Will be dedicated to ensuring that things are always accessible and available for them and for future generations. I am motivated to help the department grow and move into innovating times. I look forward to learning from all before me and leave inspiration for those who follow me after.

District Clerk

Democrat - R. David Guerrero(Incumbent)

Why do you feel it’s important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Since 1999, I have taken great pride in providing the citizens with the highest quality of service possible. I am committed to continued progress in the District Clerk's Office by enhancing customer service, capitalizing on technology, and sustaining transparency in all government operations.

I have served as the Jim Wells County District Clerk since 1999 and was re-elected in 2017 to serve a 6th term in office. I have already distinguished myself as a committed public servant dedicated to ensuring the preservation of Jim Wells County history through the protection and conservation of its records.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I have always believed service to be the best form of leadership. Ever since I was young, I strived to incorporate service into everything that I did. I value service because I believe it is important to give back all that we can to the community we grew up in. During my tenure, I have served Jim Wells County and the State of Texas, including business, school, and community groups, in many capacities. I look forward to continue to work for you.

I humbly ask for your continued support and ask that you vote and Re-Elect R. David Guerrero for Jim Wells County District Clerk.

Democrat - David L. Gonzalez

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it is important to run for this position because it is time for change in Jim Wells County. My work ethic, knowledge of the Civil Process, and working with the public is what I believe makes me a qualified candidate for this position.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I would like voters to know I am extremely focused and driven on representing Jim Wells County as your new District Clerk. I want nothing more than to represent my community with integrity, dependability, and trust.

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Ventura Garcia(Incumbent)

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

It is extremely important for me to seek re-election for this position so that I can continue to be a voice on the Jim Wells County Commissioners Court. I am currently in my sixteenth year as your Jim Wells County Commissioner for Precinct 2. In those years, I have maintained the roads and bridges within the jurisdiction of my Precinct and have simultaneously worked with our County Judge and fellow County Commissioners to set policies for Jim Wells County and to adopt a balanced budget yearly. Each year I have been in office, my department has worked within our budget to provide my constituents with excellent service in a timely manner. In addition to tending to the needs of Precinct 2, I have been responsible for maintaining the seven flood control dams that are located in Jim Wells County. I also maintain the portions of the San Diego Creek Levee that are outside of the city limits of Alice, Texas. I oversee the daily operations of the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds. I have been a successful business owner in Jim Wells County since the late 1970s, with over 30 years experience in the Oil Field Industry.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

It is my policy:

To always address and resolve the concerns and questions of the constituents of Precinct 2 immediately in a professional and positive way.

To quickly inform my constituents regarding what our county can do in a given setting and to offer rational and reasonable explanations in settings that are difficult to resolve.

To reach out to and seek input from my constituents in order to more fully understand their opinions and concerns.

I am fiscally conservative and I am very happy to report that Jim Wells County is in a strong financial position at this time despite the economic woes of our region and the departure of substantial portions of our economic base. For example, Jim Wells County is carrying no material amount of debt at this time and the county’s income in relation to its expenses is quite favorable as well.

I am a veteran of the Commissioners Court. I was born and raised in Alice, Jim Wells County, Texas. I was married to the late Anna Lee Lopez-Garcia who was a dedicated educator in our community. I am the proud father of Larissa (Tri) Garcia-Hawkins, Michael (Marisol) Ventura Garcia, Jacob Ventura Garcia and Jason (Venessa) Ventura Garcia. I am the grandfather of John Michael Garcia, Christian Ventura Garcia, Maximo Ventura Garcia, Jaxon Lee Ventura Garcia and Veda Lee Garcia. I am a graduate of William Adams High School and I obtained an Associates Degree from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. I have accumulated over 240 hours of continuing education credits in County Government and am a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Also, I have served as a member of the finance committee at St. Joseph Catholic Church and am a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3169. I am a member of the Pan American Golf Association and am a current board member for Community Action Corporation of South Texas.

Republican - Pete H. Crisp

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Since 2016 I have had the privilege of serving as Alice City Councilmember Place 1. In this time it has become evident that there is a disconnect between our city and county governments.

There are times when it feels that those citizens within the city limits, whatever city it may be, are forgotten or ignored by those at the county level. I say this due to the fact that we pay a higher rate to the county than the city, and see less return from the county because we live within a city's limits.

In addition, the city in many cases is left picking up the tab for services that at a minimum should be a shared burden. This means the taxes paid to the city are being utilized on county services. These are tax dollars that should be spent on city services and therefore better the lives of those who actually pay the bill.

It is time we become better stewards of our tax dollars and bridge the gap between not only the city of Alice but all cities within Jim Wells County and the elected officials within the Courthouse walls. It is for this reason I have decided to seek the office of Jim Wells County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Jim Wells County needs strong leaders who come to the table with ideas and solutions. Individuals that will take a stance and not flip-flop as situations change. Leaders that will follow through when the time comes to act and not just use a public vote as a show to the people.

Utilizing my experience, skills and perspectives not only gained in municipal government as a councilmember but from my years of consulting, being self-employed, a business owner, and an integral part of large business developments, I aim to be an asset to the county and when acting on the constituents behave during Commissioner's Court.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

As a councilmember in the city of Alice, I have considered my role, not as that of a political figure but as a public servant. I do not, nor have I ever considered myself to be a politician. No, what I am is a Christian, a husband to my wife Crystal, a father to 3 amazing children Brandon, Hailey, and Zac, a business owner, and a citizen of Alice and Jim Wells County.

As your servant, my mission has been and will continue to be to contribute by doing my best to make Alice and Jim Wells County an even better place to live, work, and raise our families.

I look forward to continuing to be an independent voice as Commissioner, as I have during my tenure on the council. The job is to meet our citizens' needs, to tackle challenges, and I, Pete Hinojosa Crisp, am ready to do the job.

Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzalez(Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Democrat - Francisco Frank Moreno Jr.

I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the Jim Wells County Commissioner Pct. 4 and to ask for your help and support. I am starting my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends and the leaders of our community.

Frank was born in Palito Blanco and attended school in Ben Bolt. He worked in Alice until his retirement in 2018. His family resided in Premont and now lives in the La Gloria community.

I can say I am deeply rooted in Pct 4 and genuinely care about it and its citizens. I will

conduct a lean and clean campaign. I feel one on one with the citizens of Pct. 4 are best with my door always open to anyone with concern. Also, to research and find new and helpful avenues to prosper our community and citizens. Thank you for your support. God bless you. Primary date is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

County Treasurer

Democrat - Marcos A. Mark Dominguez (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it’s important to run for the position? What are your qualifications?

I have served as your Jim Wells County Treasurer since January 1, 2019, and it is important that I run for and obtain this position. Throughout my employment as your County Treasurer, I have worked hard to ensure that your taxpayer’s money is handled in an efficient, well-organized and competent manner.

I am qualified to be your County Treasurer because I have both the training and practical experience to work with your taxpayer’s money. As the incumbent in this race, I have obtained the appropriate experience that is necessary to handle your taxpayer’s dollars while using the most appropriate and responsible methods. I have also trained my staff to work in the most resourceful manner.

One of my main priorities as your County Treasurer is to serve my constituents to the best of my ability, while using the resources that I currently have. I enjoy working for my constituents and I have worked diligently to prevent any errors that can arise from any mishandling of your taxpayer's dollars.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a vested member of our community and I take pride in being a citizen of Jim Wells County. I am a husband (Alessandra Dominguez) and a father of three (Daniela, Marcos and Mateo Dominguez). I am also the son of Frank and Becky Dominguez. My mother served as your County Treasurer for 24 years. Throughout her candidacy, I learned many treasured lessons from her professional experience. I also serve on various boards in our community (Boys and Girls Club or Alice, Texas, Knight of Columbus, Amigos for Education). I am also a former school board member for the Alice Independent School District.

Republican - Ricardo Ric Rubio - No political questionnaire returned

Duval County

County Judge

Democrat - Arnoldo "Guero" Cantu

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel running for the position of Duval County Judge is very important because as a judge you are a presiding supervisor of the Commissioners Court, help govern county government, including safety protection, maintaining buildings and parks, and levying and collecting taxes. Having served as a City Councilman and presently Mayor for the City of Freer I certainly have all these qualifications and have the experience in handling these functions. I am very familiar and comfortable with all these duties. I feel it is very important to have a good working relationship with all your board members and I am proud to say I have that relationship with the council members. That is one of my main priorities to bring unity amongst all elected officials to Duval County. Together we can work to continue with the improvements that have been set in place. Especially with the restoration of our historical and beautiful County Courthouse and making major upgrades to all our Civic Centers.

We have brought many improvements to the City of Freer. Our latest accomplishment is a beautiful City Park with a huge pavilion, a beautiful playground area and sidewalks to allow people to walk. We have started to redo much needed streets. This is what I want to bring to Duval County!

Having been a successful businessman for over 35 years I know and have the resources to accomplish what needs to be done in Duval County. I know the importance of setting and maintaining budgets. Having served as Mayor for 15 years, I have prepared many budgets. And I am proud to say the City of Freer maintains a balanced budget. I know the importance of seeking grants, especially during these trying times. I have worked alongside grant writers to do this. I have a very good working relationship with State elected officials that have helped the City of Freer in several instances getting much needed resources. Having a degree in law enforcement and having worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Duval County I am familiar with laws that govern.

What do you want the voters to know about you?

I am a lifelong resident of Duval County, having been raised in Freer. I have been married to my wife Edna Vela Cantu for 40 years. We have 3 children, Shelly (Mariano) Valdez, Jacob (Allison) Cantu, and Jaime (Selina) Cantu. We have 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

I am currently the Mayor of the City of Freer where I have served for 15 years and 5 as a councilman. I presently serve on the Texas Workforce Commission Board of Director. We are active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freer. I am a member of the Freer Chamber of Commerce where I had the honor of being selected Citizen of the Year a few years back. I was a Boy Scout Leader and served 5 years as a volunteer for the Freer Volunteer Fire Department.

I come from very humble beginnings and was taught at a very young age to overcome obstacles. My entire life has been about serving and helping people. We have always supported our community, especially the youth. I believe I have always been an honest and fair person. I have always held an open-door policy and I will continue to do so if given the opportunity to serve as your next County Judge. I have worked hard to bring positive change and growth to the City of Freer and I pledge to do the same for Duval County. I ask the voters of Duval County to look closely at the candidates to see who is the best qualified. Thank you and God bless you.

Democrat - Albert T. Martinez - No political questionnaire returned

Democrat - Chris Waller

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position?

I’m a Lifelong resident of Duval County Texas and I have watched our infrastructure crumble around us as a result of deficit spending, Patron Party Politics, Patronage and Bad Decisions made by previous administrations. The late Judge Gilbert Saenz, in a span of two years turned Duval County around through professionalism, honesty and stable leadership. Duval County now has a balanced budget, is fixing the infrastructure (streets), is now qualifying for grant money to help with those costs and is progressing forward. I am running to keep Duval County moving forward, keeping the successful policies in place and to keep Duval County going in the right direction. I am determined to build on the solid foundation that the late Judge Gilbert Saenz has laid out for us. In addition, Duval County Judge hears and litigates real criminal cases that can and do affect people’s lives. Judge must run Jury Trials, know and understand complex caselaw concerning Constitutional Rights of the Accused and Freedom. County Judge also hears complex Probate Cases which includes Wills, Oil and Gas, Property and other complex financial and monetary questions in its Probate Jurisdiction. I am an experienced attorney who deals with these issues every day. The citizens of Duval County deserve an expert in the law. The stakes are just too high.

What are your qualifications?

I have been a Trial Lawyer for 20 years. I am a 1990 graduate from San Diego High School and I graduated from Texas A&I (A&M Kingsville) in 1994 with a Bachelors in Political Science and History. I have 33 college hours towards a Master’s in Public Administration and I graduated with a Juris Doctorate (Law Degree) from St. Mary’s School of Law in 2001.

I worked as a Staff Attorney and Prosecutor for the Texas Department of Public Safety (2001-2003), worked for a Civil Defense Trial Law Firm (2003-2005) then have been a solo practitioner since 2005 working and trying cases ranging from Personal Injury, Probate (Wills and Estates), Family Law, CPS Cases, Serious Criminal Cases and Complex Federal Conspiracy Cases. I am licensed in both State and Federal Court.

I was on the budget committee for the Corpus Christi Bar Association and helped get the organization back to a balanced budget during my tenure as a director. In addition, I have been the President of the Criminal Lawyer’s Association, Founding Committee and Board of Directors of the Coastal Bend Defense Lawyer’s Association and have been voted as the “Attorney of the Year” for the Corpus Christi Bar Association.

I am the founder of the Texas Lawyer’s for Texas Veterans Assistance Program for the Corpus Christi Area for the State Bar and have been on the Committee for the Wills and Estates Clinic, providing free services to the Elderly.

I was the presiding Attorney for the Veterans Court Program out of the 105th District Court, providing legal services to Combat Veterans. Furthermore, I am the Circuit Attorney for Lawshield for the Southern Region of Texas and am an expert in Self Defense and Firearms Law.

I am the owner of Waller Law Office PLLC and have a website www.elwallero.com and am rated a “10” Clients Choice Attorney on Avvo.com.

I have received the State Bar of Texas Pro Bono Award for ten years straight. This award commemorates an Attorney’s work in providing free legal services to the poor.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a lifelong resident of San Diego, Duval County Texas. My Father is Buck Waller and my mother is Obdulia Salinas. I live in the family home on the Waller Ranch with my wife of 25 years, Anna Galvan. My father always ingrained in me the Duty to God, Family, Country and I am determined never to stain my family name.

Republican - Ruben A. Martinez - No political questionnaire returned

District Clerk

Democrat - Rachel Saenz Vela (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

County Clerk

Democrat - Elodia Maldonado - Garza (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Democrat - Araceli "Sally" Lichtenberger

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I had initially approached the incumbent Elodia M Garza and she said she wasn’t going to seek re-election. She was going to retire. At that time, I decided to run for this position wanting to upgrade this office with updated technology, electronically filing etc. There is nothing wrong with change, especially to make it easier for employees to take care of the citizens of this county. I feel I can make these changes for better service to our community.

I am computer savvy and have great communication skills.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am currently the Mayor of the City of San Diego, Duval County EMC and Sheriff’s Deputy Clerk. I have always enjoyed helping the citizens of Duval County and the surrounding areas. I will continue to be the person I am today regardless what office I seek. Wishing all candidates, the Best of Luck. Remember we are all running for a position not against each other.

Democrat - Roel R. Perez

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

It is more pertinent to ask why not run for the position, in my opinion. Public service is a noble undertaking. Any elected political office is an opportunity to help lead the county toward a better place to live for our fellow citizens. The County Clerk in Texas is an essential part of local government. The clerk is responsible for keeping vitally important records. Among several, property ownership records, deeds, vital records related to births and deaths, business filings, county court and commissioners court records and many others. The keeping and archiving of cattle brands no doubt was an important function of the office in the early settlement of this area. As to qualifications for office. I have been working in the Criminal Justice and Public Justice systems around South Texas for over 30 years. First as an elected peace officer and county investigator. The next 20 or so years I spent working for Legal Aid and Public Defenders Offices, Law Firms statewide, around the US, and in Mexico. I retired from The Duval and Jim Wells County District Attorney’s Office in late 2016. In early 2019, I was appointed the Veterans Service Officer in Duval County. I am currently serving in that capacity. During my vocational history I have had the opportunity to accumulate valuable experience and education. I hold an AAS Degree from Del Mar College and a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Texas A & M Corpus Christi, along with a Masters in Counseling Psychology, also from TA&MCC.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

My family is from the Duval Jim Wells area. We have been here since the 1840s. The Perez were among the first pioneer settlers in this area. They, along with the Flores, Garcias, and many others turned the harsh south Texas brush country into productive ranch and farmland. They made it a place to raise their families and build their communities. My father E. B. Perez and his four brothers served their country in WWII. My grandmother, Anita Benavides Perez was a five-star mother. The custom during that time was to place a star for each member of the family fighting in the war. I, and my brothers have also served our country. I served from 1969 to 1972. J. O Perez and Enrique E. Perez also served during the 60s and 70s.

County Treasurer

Democrat - Sylvia Lazo (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Commissioner Precinct 2

Democrat - Baldemar F. Alaniz - No political questionnaire returned

Democrat - Eloy V. Perez

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Commissioners and the county judge are the governing team of our local government. It is important to attend to the position full time. Making sure the well-being of your constituents are taken care of. Also that you are the voice for your people and attend all meetings. That all county roads are maintained for the safety of everyone. Looking for ways to bring industry to our county and create jobs so that our constituents don’t have to travel outside the county to work.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

My Name is Eloy V. Perez and I am the son of Asildo Perez and Hon Teresa V Perez. I am married to Nelissa M. Perez for 37 years we have 2 children Jessica (Mike) Jimenez, Eloy (Sabrina) Perez II, and two grandchildren. I am well supervisor, rancher, farmer, and owner of Perez water well service. I was born in Alice Tx. Graduated from Atlee Parr High School. Moved to Laredo and lived there for 19 years, moved back home to the heart of Pct 2 Concepcion Tx. And have been here for 17 years. I am humble, dependable, reliable, and my experience speaks for itself. I am also a volunteer firefighter and have assisted in the extinguishing of several fires where we saved structures and pastures. I am currently President of the Duval Reclamation District, and was a board member for 8 years with soil conservation in Benavides, a member the Immaculate Conception Mission, committee of Fiesta Del Rancho for 16 years, and currently serving as President. I have helped with the toys for tots in Orange Grove and in San Benito with our fellow trail riders, also have been a part of the ESD#2 in Duval county toy give away for 5 years! Love to see a smile on kids faces when they receive their gifts for Christmas. I have been in attendance of three Tri county meetings sharing ideas for the betterment of our counties with State representatives and congressmen! I also have the privilege of being co-founder of the Pedro (Pete) Salinas Memorial Scholarship Foundation which has helped students from San Diego, Benavides, Premont, Freer, Hebbronville, Bruni, Falfurrias, Rivera, and Ben Bolt to reach their dreams over the last 5 years. I am Humbly asking for your Vote from all voters in Pct#2 of Duval County. My goal is to work together with commissioners court for the betterment of Pct 2 Duval County, and our great State and Country. Bringing industry and creating jobs so our constituents don’t have to travel outside the county to work will be one of my goals. Also working closely with the Raven administration so it gets rolling and creates jobs! If need be operate the motor grader when needed to get all our county roads in better shape. I also plan to continue to help our Food Bank in distributing much needed commodities to our residents as we have kept it going here in the south end of the county. Todos Trabajando Juntos Bajo un Solo Dios Todo Poderoso podemos hacer la Diferencia Para Nuestro Precinto, Condado, Estado, y Nacion! Muchas Gracias Y Que Dios Los Bendiga!

Democrat - Adalberto "Chaico" Vera

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

It's important to me because on Day-1 the citizens' issues and concerns are going to be my main priorities as their new County Commissioner for Precinct 2 of Duval County, Texas. It will be my obligation to enforce my duties and responsibilities and I'm 100 percent committed to identifying, repairing, maintaining and sustaining systems on their watch. I will work diligently with our representatives to include all levels of government for grants and/or support to help repair our roads that have long been neglected. Together we can make a difference in our community. My capabilities are endless and I'm fully qualified and ready to perform as a County Commissioner. I have leadership skills of integrity, honesty, loyalty to the people, passion in making a difference, self-motivated, decision-making processes and most importantly be the loud voice for the people!

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

As a public servant I want all voters to know I will work diligently to ensure that my actions are executed to the fullest extent and that a difference is made. I'm a family and people person, who loves to communicate with the public, hear their concern, and help reach a resolution by assisting them in any way. Help reaching a common ground on making a difference is part of who I am. As a public servant I want to be part of that change!

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat - Belinda Torres Diaz

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications? What do you want the voters to know about you?

I am Belinda Torres Diaz, 52 years old, and am committed to serve you as Commissioner for Duval County Pct 4. I have worked alongside Commissioner Mr. Gilberto Uribe Jr. for 17 years, who I admire for teaching me all the trades of being committed to do what’s right for our Pct 4 residents. I graduated from Freer ISD in 1988. My experience in work consists of working for the Freer Police Department, Jam Construction Company, Director of Transportation for Freer ISD and Correctional Officer at the Ricardo Garcia Juvenile facility. I also served as an appointment Commissioner for the Emergency Service District #1 for six years. I also worked, through the county, with FEMA and State level programs to see fit that we got what was needed for the people in our community. I hope that you will give me the chance to show you how my sincerity and integrity will work for you! I ask that you support me with your vote to become your Commissioner for Pct 4. Thank you and I wish the best of luck to all the other candidates.

Democrat - Ovidio (O.J) Espinoza Jr.

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it is important to run for the position of Duval County Commissioner Pct #4, because it requires an individual to listen, make sound judgments, be the citizens voice in our local government, and must commit to working with other Duval County Commissioners and the Duval County Judge to bring new ideas that will help promote Duval's progression and strive to keep moving forward for the betterment of our community and Duval County.

Training and qualifications

Bee County College

Del Mar Regional Police Academy

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement 1631 hours continued education on various law enforcement topics.

What do you want the voters to know about you?

With past and present occupational experience, including serving on two different organizations as president, the Freer Vol. Fire and Ems, and the Freer Chamber of Commerce board of Directors. We as officers along with the Board of Directors exercised policy-making, adopted the organizations budget, and approved all budgeted purchases for the organizations. We also filled vacancies and set salaries for the individuals employed. I am currently employed as a chief security supervisor for Overwatch Enterprises, where I exercise a variety of policy making decisions and supervise 50 individual guards and supervisors.

I have humbly served our community through several different organizations, and for the past 26 years, I have continued to serve our community as a law enforcement officer. If elected as Duval County Commissioner Pct #4, I will use all my training and experience to be the voice of the people. I will make sound judgments for our community and Duval County. I will serve with honesty and integrity

Democrat - Oscar Garza Jr. - No political questionnaire returned

Democrat - Marty Perez

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it is important to run for this position because I view this role of county commissioner as a way to serve others. I am running because I believe I can make a difference. Furthermore, I feel it is important to work together with the other commissioners and the City of Freer to accomplish goals. We can accomplish many things such as making sure our alleyways are clean, maintenance on our county roads, and creating more activities for the elderly. I am currently retired from Freer ISD, where I was employed for over 30 years. I started as a custodian and worked up to the position of custodial & maintenance supervisor in which I coordinated activities up to 15 employees. I am currently on the Freer ISD School Board in which we adopt yearly budgets and policies. Also, I currently serve as a member of the Duval Housing Authority Section 8.

What do you want the voters to know about you?

I am the son of the late Mauricio Perez Sr. And the late Palmira Perez, I mentioned my parents because they raised me to always help the ones in need. I have helped the community of Freer with many benefits from families with medical needs, or the cost of funerals. My dad was a commander for then VFW for years in Freer. I would help run bingos at the church and VFW. I am currently happily married to my wife Amanda Fernandez Perez for 39 years. We have four sons Jesus Perez, Marcos Perez, Martin Perez jr. And my youngest son Paul Ryan Perez who will be graduating this year. We have 2 grandsons and 5 granddaughters. My Daughter-in-laws Angela Garcia and Lynette Perez.

Republican - Eddie Balboa Jr.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Running for Duval County Precinct 4 Commissioner is a way of giving back to my community that I love and have a passion for. I have volunteered, giving back to my community as a diligent advocate in may organizations. Always putting our community and citizens first. That is why I am running to represent You and work for You!

I, Eddie Balboa Jr., Pledge to be “ the People’s Commissioner”. Voted by the People to WORK for the People is my promise. Making a positive difference in our precinct and advocating for our residence is who I am and what I value. Let’s roll up our sleeves and WORK from budgets, to streets, to presentation and appearance, to cleaning our precinct with the communication between our office and our residence.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am Eddie Balboa Jr., a 2005 graduate of Freer High School. I am husband to Sara Sanchez Balboa, father to our 8 year old daughter, Raena Gonzalez; & son to Eddie Sr. & Janie Balboa.

I am a Christian man who believes that family values are among the most important that we must protect, share, and work towards. I am a strong believer that the future is bright for the next generation, but we must work hard to ensure that we protect and prepare for them. In Working Hard & Together, we will accomplish just that. We must work Together as a county, city, school, & state to impact our community for the betterment for all.

As your next Commissioner, I am prepared to lead to example. Cleaning up our precinct and providing resources for our citizens is my mission. I am committed to Freer and ensuring that Precinct 4 has the true representation we need and deserve. But all this and future accomplishments together cannot be done alone, But can be made possible your prayers, your support, and your vote. I am Eddie Balboa Jr. and I would be honored to serve as your next Duval County Precinct 4 Commissioner! A Vote for Me is a Vote for You & Your Family.

Our campaign is running with an open door policy and so will our commissioners office. If you have any questions or would like to discuss concerns, please contact me at (361)834-8633.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

Democrat - Geraldita (Tita) Martinez (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Justice of the Peace - Precinct 2

Democrat - Annabel Chapa-Canales (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat - Aida C. Estraca (Incumbent) - No political questionnaire returned

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

Democrat - Linda Garza-Moncada (Incumbent)

Why do you feel it’s important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

The role of Justice of the Peace is an important role that is held in high regards. The citizens of our community rely on the JP to work with integrity and enforce peace amongst the people. There are various duties to include holding court, collecting money for traffic tickets, processing warrants, enforcing truancy, peace bonds, performing marriages, death calls, record keeping (just to name some)……..all of which require the judge to be someone who is reliable, takes initiative, and works diligently with honesty and confidentiality. I possess these traits and am more than willing to work hard for our people in a manner that benefits our community. Furthermore, I am a law-abiding citizen who has a firm understanding of the law. After graduating high school in 1992, I earned my Correctional Officer Certification from Coastal Bend College in 2001. Shortly after, I earned my Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) Certification from Coastal Bend College in 2003. My 18 years of experience in the nursing field speaks of my commitment to helping people. Furthermore, I have served on the Freer ISD Board of Trustees for 9 years. This work requires me to work with others in the best interest of the children in our community. Most recently, I was appointed Justice of the Peace Precinct 4. While serving as your JP, I have spent time learning about the laws and how critical this office is. In summary, my qualifications include, but are not limited to Correctional Officer Certification, experienced Licensed Vocational Nurse, Freer ISD Board Member, and Current Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

It is an honor to humbly request the support of my community as I seek to be elected your Justice of the Peace Precinct 4. Growing up in Freer, I truly value the hard-working people who reside here, raise their children here, and are proud to bleed blue and gold with Buckaroo pride. I recognize that the position of JP Precinct 4 is a big responsibility and is to be held in the highest regards. Recently, I was appointed to serve in the JP role and have learned a great deal. I am a law-abiding citizen who has a firm understanding of the law. After graduating high school in 1992, I earned my Correctional Officer Certification from Coastal Bend College. Shortly after, I went into the medical field where I earned my LVN from Coastal Bend College in 2003. I have been a nurse for 18 years. I believe that my knowledge of the law coupled with my compassion and need to help people makes me a great candidate. Above that, I am a driven individual who is not afraid to stand up for what is right. This is evidenced in the work I have done as a Freer ISD Board Member where I have served from 2010 to 2018 a total of approximately 9 years- of which 1 year I served as the Board President. Your support for my candidacy is greatly appreciated. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me directly at 361-701-1911. I would love to have the opportunity to speak with anyone who needs additional information to make a completely informed decision

Democrat - Reymundo "Mundo" Reyes Jr.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I have served the Freer community as a patrol officer and dispatcher for over 7 years. With 20 plus years of Law Enforcement experience, 13 of those serving as a Texas Peace Officer. I believe this experience provides me with the skills needed to continue to serve Duval County as the next Justice of the Peace Pct 4.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

My commitment will be to dedicate my time and effort on a full-time basis to serve the community of Freer.

Republican - John Spillers

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it is important to run for this position because it requires someone who will serve with fairness, honesty and integrity. As a police officer, I never judged the people I had contact with and never determined guilt or innocence. My job was to collect information based on the Texas Penal and Civil Code. However, my past experiences and extensive knowledge in law enable me to make fair and just decisions.

Qualification: I have six years military service, four years U S Army, two years U S navy, Law Enforcement forty years as Texas Peace Officers, twenty years as Chief of Police, Master Peace Officer awarded in 2001. Two tours as an International Police trainer in Afghanistan.

Education and Training: Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education, 2400 hours of continuing education covering many different topics related to Law Enforcement and an additional 400 hours of training at Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

If elected, I will serve the office of the Justice of the Peace by working with Freer ISD, making it a priority. I will work closely with school administrators in dealing with truancy to first find the cause and solutions, not just focus on the punishment. I will assist to help organize the food bank program and work closely with the civic center’s services for the elderly. Furthermore, decisions made in my office will be based on law and on facts not on opinion. I have the utmost respect for all citizens of Precinct 4, therefore I will not release any information unless required by law. Exercise your right to vote in all elections. I greatly appreciate your vote. Thank you.

Note: This is not a reflection of the placement on ballots for early voting or on March 1.