Early voting for March 1 Primary in Duval and Jim Wells County starts Monday; Here's a list of polling places

Starting Monday, Feb. 14, Duval and Jim Wells County residents will have to opportunity to vast their ballots in the March 1 Primary Election.

Early voting takes places from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18; Saturday, Feb. 19; and Tuesday, Feb. 22 through the Friday, Feb. 25.

There is no voting on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President's Day.

Duval County Early Voting Polling Places

Any Duval County voter may vote at any of the three locations despite the precinct they reside in. All polling place are open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

San Diego Courthouse, 400 East Gravis basement floor in San Diego

Benavides Civic Center, 131 West Main Highway 359 in Benavides

Freer Civic Center, 608 Carolyn Street in Freer

Jim Wells County Early Voting Polling Places

Any JWC voter may vote at any of the four locations despite the precinct they reside in. All polling place are open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street in Premont

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco, 401 Whitney Avenue Alice

JWC Courthouse, 200 North Almond in Alice

Orange Grove City Hall, 310 West Pundt Avenue in Orange Grove

More:Here's a list of important dates and other candidate information for March 1st primary