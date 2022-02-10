Early voting for March 1 Primary in Duval and Jim Wells County starts Monday; Here's a list of polling places
Starting Monday, Feb. 14, Duval and Jim Wells County residents will have to opportunity to vast their ballots in the March 1 Primary Election.
Early voting takes places from Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18; Saturday, Feb. 19; and Tuesday, Feb. 22 through the Friday, Feb. 25.
There is no voting on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President's Day.
Duval County Early Voting Polling Places
Any Duval County voter may vote at any of the three locations despite the precinct they reside in. All polling place are open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.
- San Diego Courthouse, 400 East Gravis basement floor in San Diego
- Benavides Civic Center, 131 West Main Highway 359 in Benavides
- Freer Civic Center, 608 Carolyn Street in Freer
Jim Wells County Early Voting Polling Places
Any JWC voter may vote at any of the four locations despite the precinct they reside in. All polling place are open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.
- Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street in Premont
- Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco, 401 Whitney Avenue Alice
- JWC Courthouse, 200 North Almond in Alice
- Orange Grove City Hall, 310 West Pundt Avenue in Orange Grove
