BBB Tip: Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and with it, many consumers across the nation are looking at purchasing gifts for the special person in their life. According to the National Retail Federation, 53 percent of consumers are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, spending an average of $175 on gifts and celebration plans. Total spending in 2022 is expected to increase by $2 billion from last year to $23.9 billion.

Better Business Bureau recommends consumers who are shopping online for Valentine’s Day gifts exercise caution, especially when purchasing customized gifts advertised on social media platforms. Many consumers may also plan to buy a pet with their loved ones this Valentine’s Day, which remains the most reported online purchase scam across the nation, according to BBB Scam Tracker. In Texas, residents submitted 76 reports of online purchasing scams accounting for nearly $15,000 in losses to BBB Scam Tracker in February 2021.

In addition to standard Valentine’s Day gifts such as candy and flowers, 31 percent of consumers plan to spend the holiday by enjoying an evening out, a seven percent increase from last year. As positivity rates from the omicron variant decrease, many consumers are looking forward to an opportunity to leave their homes and participate in a date night that may be long overdue.

Whether planning to purchase flowers, jewelry, customized gifts or simply a night out, BBB has a few tips to keep you safe from falling for fraud this Valentine’s Day:

Do your research. The best defense consumers can use to avoid falling for fraud at any time of the year is to spend the time to research the business or company advertising the product or service. If planning a romantic getaway, check for reviews from previous customers or complaints made to BBB.org. Spend time understanding the terms and conditions when purchasing floral arrangements, including expected delivery dates. While buying a customized product is a great way to personalize a gift for a loved one, check to see if there have been complaints about its quality.

Use protected payment methods. BBB recommends using a credit card when purchasing products online due to the additional protections offered to dispute charges. Consumers should avoid businesses and individuals who insist on payment via gift card, wire transfer, or mobile banking app, as scammers know these methods are fast, anonymous, and almost impossible to reverse. BBB also receives reports of scammers utilizing PayPal’s friends and family functionality to pay for products. Through this functionality, payments made for products or services are not covered by PayPal’s dispute and claims policy.

Verify contact details. If interacting with a business online, spend a few minutes to verify their contact details are accurate and functional. Fraudulent businesses often list vacant lots or residential buildings as their physical address and may use a contact number not in service. Legitimate businesses will list multiple contact methods for customers to communicate through. Businesses that only communicate through email and have no other contact options are clear red flags.

Read the fine print. Before making a purchase, read the refund, warranty and guarantee policies carefully. If buying jewelry, ask questions about resizing policies or what happens if a stone is lost. Pay attention to what time an event begins and if entry is allowed in case you arrive late, as well as any policies detailing reimbursement. Many events may require a

24-48 hour notice to obtain a full refund. Verifying these details will make your night all the more enjoyable by reducing the chances of being surprised by an additional fee.

For more tips on how to have an enjoyable and fraud-free Valentine’s Day, visit BBB.org/Valentine.