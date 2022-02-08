Alice man arrested in connection with child indecency case

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Alice police arrested a well-known Alice community volunteer following a child indecency outcry, according to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia.

Garcia said 50-year-old Miguel Casarez was arrested for an allegation of indecency with a child - sexual contact. Due to the ongoing investigation, details of the case are limited at this time. Garcia said that additional charges are pending.

Casarez was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, he did not have a bond.

For updates visit www.alicetx.com.