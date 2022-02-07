Walk Across Texas Exercise Program in Duval County

submitted

The Walk Across Texas Exercise Program is back in Duval County.

This is an opportunity for a free exercise program to educate and get people moving in Duval County. Every year the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute ranks counties throughout the US based on health outcomes and health factors. In Texas, Duval County ranked 243rd in Health Outcomes with length of life and quality of life as indicators for rank. We are in the bottom 10 percent for the state in health.

The report indicates in Duval County:

1 in 3 people rate their health as poor or fair.

1 in 5 people are physically inactive

Almost 1/3 of the population is obese.

The lack of exercise within our community not only affects the health of the individuals but can also create negative economic and community impacts. This is an excerpt from a Fact Sheet from National Health Care for the Homeless Council, 2019.

“An injury or illness can start out as a health condition, but quickly lead to an employment problem due to missing too much time from work; exhausting sick leave; and/or not being able to maintain a regular schedule or perform work functions. This is especially true for physically demanding jobs such as construction, manufacturing, and other labor-intensive industries. The loss of employment due to poor health then becomes a vicious cycle: without funds to pay for health care (treatment, medications, surgery, etc.), one cannot heal to work again, and if one remains ill, it is difficult to regain employment. Without income from work, an injury or illness quickly becomes a housing problem. In these situations, any available savings are quickly exhausted, and relying on friends and family for assistance to help maintain rent/mortgage payments, food, medical care, and other basic needs can be short-lived. Once these personal safety nets are exhausted, there are usually very few options available to help with health care or housing. Ultimately, poor health can lead to unemployment, poverty, and homelessness.”

Our local businesses struggle with absentee rates, impacting their bottom dollar. The most significant cost of physical inactivity is the impact this has on our children. Some children in our schools are dealing with chronic conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and hypertension, which historically were concerns for middle aged individuals not teenagers.