Use scholarship searches to find student aid

Financial Aid Tip of the Month, February 2022

Students looking for money to help pay for technical training or college classes should take advantage of free online scholarship searches, according to KHEAA. With those resources, many students can find help to fund their education.

A good place to start is a national database provided by the U.S. Department of Labor at careeronestop.com. The link to the Scholarship Finder is under the Toolkit tab.

If you do use online searches, make sure you read the terms of use. Also, some sites will require you to opt out of receiving future promotional emails from colleges and their advertisers.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans on behalf of its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.