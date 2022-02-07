Local Crime Stoppers board members attend Texas campus conference

staff reports

BEAUMONT - Hundreds of people from Texas gathered in Beaumont, Texas for the 26th annual Texas Crime Stoppers Campus Conference including two board members for the Crime Stoppers of South Texas.

Maria Rising and Melissa Cantu Trevino drove to Beaumont for the training held on Feb. 7-9th. While the Crime Stoppers of South Texas does not currently have a campus Crime Stoppers the board has shown interest in restarting the program for schools within Jim Wells County.

The purpose of the campus conference is to train students and their sponsors on activities within schools. Students are known as ambassadors and the Texas Crime Stoppers Ambassadors are a group of student activists and peer leaders and adult mentors from across Texas to promote Crime Stoppers and to make a difference in their schools and communities.

Rising and Trevino participated in the three day conference learning about the importance of campus Crime Stoppers. They attended sessions such as bystander intervention, bullying and cyberbullying, social media, and active shooter events at schools.

"It's has been a few year, but Crime Stoppers was active in schools in Jim Wells County. We attended the conference in the hopes to understand the program better and possibility get the program back in our schools," Trevino said. “The Crime Stoppers of South Texas board members thank the Wyatt Ranches Foundation for their support in making this training possible.”

"Crime Stoppers programs help foster a safe learning and environment by providing students with an avenue to anonymously report criminal activities, drug and alcohol abuse, and campus programs, you help reduce the terrible effects of crime on your fellow students and on your community as a whole," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.