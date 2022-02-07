Bridging Families - Zoey

submitted

Spunky, inquisitive and talkative 7-year-old Zoey is seeking her forever family in the state of Texas. Texas has thousands of children like Zoey who would like to be in a loving and caring family where she can thrive.

Zoey enjoys being the center of attention. She is fearless, spunky along with a personality that can light up a room.

Some of the fun activities Zoey likes are learning to dance through TikTok, loves to shop and, in true girl fashion, she loves to get her hair and nails done.

At school, Zoey’s two favorite classes are physical education and science, as she enjoys keeping busy and doing projects. Her favorite meals are pizza and fast food burgers.

Although she is not currently involved in a team sport, she does enjoy playing outside at the park or going to the beach. Both in school and life, Zoey is open to learning new things and willing to try adventures.

Zoey would do well in either a single or two parent household that is able to provide a lot of one on one time and with or without older children in the home. She wishes to have a family that likes shopping and doing arts and crafts.

If you think you could be Zoey’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

