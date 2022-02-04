National Naval Aviation Museum hosts Nationwide Student SALUTE Art and Essay Contest

submitted

The National Naval Aviation Museum and Naval Aviation Museum Foundation are excited to present the SALUTE Art and Essay contest to students all across the nation. To participate, each student must submit artwork or an essay that recognizes the sacrifice, service and commitment of our service members and their families for a chance to have their artwork displayed in the Museum.

All public, private, and homeschooled students in grades Kindergarten – 12 are encouraged to participate. The contest calls for entries of original artwork from students in grades K – 12 and essays from students in grades 6 – 12.

“We’re excited to see how each student will utilize their creativity and imagination to recognize our nation’s military men and women,” said retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

Entries will be collected in February, March and April. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The contest will be separated and judged in separate grade-level groups. Winners will be awarded in May.

All art must be created using only pencils, paint, charcoal or markers. Three-dimensional art pieces, photography and digital art are ineligible. Glitter is not permitted on any art pieces. The art must be 11-by-17 inches or smaller. Drop-off locations are available in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Content submitted will not be returned.

Essay submissions must be between 200 to 500 words typed using double-spaced lines. Essay submissions can be mailed or emailed.

Ribbons will be awarded to the SALUTE Art and Essay contest first, second and third place winners in each category. All winning submissions will be displayed at the National Naval Aviation Museum for Military Appreciation Month in May. First place winners’ submissions will be displayed in the National Naval Aviation Museum for an entire calendar year. First-place winners will also receive a $100 savings bond and each winner’s teacher will receive a $50.00 gift card.

For details about the requirements and how to submit entries please visit https://www.navalaviationmuseum.org/contest/. For contest questions please contact Dianna Hayden at dhayden@navalaviationmuseum.org or 850-308-8935.

IMPORTANT DATES: