Official attempt Guinness World Record for largest published book in the World by kids, for kids

I Am Texas! will stand seven feet tall

The iWRITE Organization and The Bryan Museum, along with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, are set to publish the largest book in the world by kids for kids, earning a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. Students in grades 3-12 are encouraged to enter their fictional or nonfictional stories, poetry, and illustrations via iamtx.org by March 2.

Phillips 66 has joined the effort as the official sponsor of the production of the book, titled “I am Texas!”, and the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ adjudication event on Nov. 5 in Houston, where the more than seven-foot-tall book will be presented to the public.

“At Phillips 66, we invest in education and literacy because an educated workforce drives the world’s economy,” said Phillips 66 Manager of Social Impact Claudia Kreisle. “We’re excited to participate in “I Am Texas!” and to provide an opportunity for kids share their own unique stories — and to break a world record while doing it.”

The publishing contest sponsor H-E-B has been behind the competition for the last four years. I am Texas! is a compilation of more than 1000 authors and artists from grades 3-12 who will make history as big as Texas with their winning stories, poetry, or art that follow the “I am Texas!” theme.

“H-E-B is proud to partner with a nonprofit that aligns so well with our mission of diversity and inclusion. We love that this contest gives all students the opportunity to share their story and celebrate the unique diversity of Texas through their writing,” said Senior Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B Houston, Lisa Helfman.

The book’s cover was unveiled late 2021 showcasing the illustration by Eliopoulos that highlights the wonderful diversity of Texas, featuring Texas heroes Barbara Bush and Bessie Coleman, among others. All authors will become part of Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos’s, Ordinary People Change the World series and will walk the red carpet at the organization’s annual book signing event and official adjudication in the fall. Editor’s Choice, Featured Artists, and Regional Winners will receive prize money up to $2,000 and a $20,000 scholarship (over 4 years) to Schreiner University. Education partner, Texas Center at Schreiner University has put together a judging committee to select the pieces of writing. Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation will award three Texas Schools ($5,000) and fifteen classrooms ($250) book awards by having their students participate in the contest.

“iWRITE has been professionally publishing kids for 13 years, and now, with the help of our partners, we are giving kids a chance to be a part of history,” said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE Founder and Executive Director of The Bryan Museum.

Submissions are due no later than March 2 (Texas State Independence Day). Brad Meltzer and Illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos will announce the Editor’s Choice Award Winners and Featured Illustrator.

Contest rules and resources can be found at iamtx.org. The book will be displayed permanently at The Bryan Museum to celebrate the story of Texas from our next generation’s diverse perspectives beginning Nov. 13.