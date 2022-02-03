Florida man found dead at rest area in Jim Wells County

Deputies discovered a Florida man dead Thursday, Feb. 3 inside his 18-wheeler at a rest area on North Highway 281, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

The man, who's name has not been released due to family notification, was seen in distress outside of his vehicle by a passing motorist and called 9-1-1, Bueno said. When deputies arrived the man was inside his vehicle with the doors locked. Deputies broke the right side door window in the attempt to provide medical attention, however, the man was dead.

Deputies are investigating but do not suspect foul play, Bueno said.

