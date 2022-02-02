TAMUK business students provide three ways to use VITA free tax service

submitted

KINGSVILLE — Students from the College of Business Administration at Texas A&M University Kingsville (TAMUK) will offer free tax preparation through the VITA program again this year. Because of the ongoing pandemic, taxpayers can choose to go entirely virtual, use curbside drop-off or in person preparation in room 107 of the Business Administration Building.

Dr. Genevieve Scalan, associate professor in the accounting and finance department, said. “We are still doing taxes 100 percent for free for taxpayers with under $66,000 household income.”

To arrange for virtual or drop off services, taxpayers can email VITA@tamuk.edu or come to Room 107 in the Business Administration building Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 4 and 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. The VITA office will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday until Wednesday, April 13. The VITA office will be closed during Spring Break, March 14 – March 18.

For virtual appointments, the taxpayer should send an email to VITA@tamuk.edu and they will receive a return email with the information the taxpayer will need to provide. Additional arrangements are then made for virtual return preparation and filing.

If a taxpayer prefers to drop-off information and return at a later time after the return is finalized, they should also email VITA@tamuk.edu to arrange a drop off time.

Taxpayers who want to come to the VITA office and provide information in person and leave with a filed return may come to the VITA office on Tuesday or Wednesday between 4 and 7 p.m. during the filing season. Taxpayers will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, with drop offs accepted for those who don’t want to wait.

Scalan said students can help with most personal income tax returns, including those for retirees or those with Earned Income and/or Child Credits. They also can help international students on an F1 Visa. The student preparers would like to assist their fellow students who often don’t make enough to be required to file, but can get some of their withholding back if they do file. She encouraged students to check box 2 on their W-2 form and if there is an amount in it, they might be able to get a refund even if they are still dependents on their parents’ returns.