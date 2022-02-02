Search for stolen car leads to drug seizure, suspects arrested

ORANGE GROVE - Four people were arrested as a result of a drug raid at a mechanic garage on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators conduct a search warrant on the mechanic garage located at the 500 block of East Orange Street. Investigators entered the business with a search warrant searching for a stolen vehicle reported from San Antonio.

While conducting a search of the premises, investigators detained 47-year-old Jason Stewart and 45-year-old Jesse Roland Tucker Jr.

Investigators located the stolen 2010 Chevy Camaro.

While investigators spoke with Tucker, he was patted down and a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine was found. Deputies were alerted to an active warrant from Live Oak County for Stewart for possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators continued to search the property and discovered two women inside a recreational vehicle on the premises. 40-year-old Katie Lynn Cartwright and 38-year-old Ashley Nicole Simpson.

According to officials, there were narcotics inside the home in plain sight. The women were detained.

Additional search warrant were granted for the property and the home. In the process of the search, investigators located a stolen shotgun, four grams of methamphetamine and 27 grams of Xanax.

A safe was seized from the property. According to investigators, the safe contained an additional 46 grams of methamphetamine.

"This is a little business located in a small town encaged with this type of criminal activity," Sheriff Daniel Bueno said. "This is a result of the ongoing operations. This is a sad thing that (could) involve young people and children, hooking them on these kinds of controlled substances."

Individuals who are involved in drugs are also involved with numerous crimes including theft, assaults, identify fraud and drugs, officials said.

The suspects were booked into the JWC jail.

Stewart was charged with the Live Oak County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Tucker was charged with theft, two count of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft of a firearm.

Cartwright was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Simpson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

JWC investigators are working with other area law enforcement agencies on this case and other cases around the Coastal Bend with connections to the suspects, Bueno said.

Bueno continues to urge the community if the see something suspicious to report it to law enforcement.

