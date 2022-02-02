Coyote basketball coach and team are special guests at Alice Rotary meeting

Alice High School's Boys Basketball Coach Anthony Elizondo and his team were the special guests at the Alice Rotary Club Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Elizondo spoke about the change in Alice when it comes with the basketball team.

There are 12 varsity members and are currently ranked second in the district. Ten players will return to the court next year. He is working not only with the high school, but he is instilling techniques with the basketball players at William Adams Middle School.

Elizondo was raised in San Antonio and was an avid basketball player in his youth.

"(Alice) is a football town and it is know for football and it is well respected for football. It's a powerhouse," Elizondo said. "But we do have some other programs...In less than a year we have done some great things. These guys have bought into the system."

Elizondo and his team are ready to move forward with the basketball program.