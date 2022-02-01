Bridging Families

submitted

Video games and sports are the regular activities for 15-year-old Ernest. Ernest is an easy and outgoing who is looking for his own family.

Ernest gets along with his peer and adults. He also has a very good sense of self-responsibility, loves animals and would like to have a pet of his own to share with his future forever family.

As a typical teenager he likes video games, he also likes to play basketball with others, as well as learning new things when reading books. In addition to reading Ernest is currently excelling in math at school. His likes also extend to eating out at a fast food restaurant with pizza and chocolate shakes being at the top of the menu.

Ernest’s ideal forever family would be a mother and father who are active both indoors and outdoors. Ernest likes exploring new things and would like his future adoptive parents to take him, camping, fishing and to the beach.

Ernest desires a family who will provide love and structure in order to help him feel safe and secure. A family that will expose him to different experiences would be ideal.

If you think you could be Ernest’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

