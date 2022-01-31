Law enforcement conducted raid near an Alice elementary campus, woman arrested

Sheriff deputies conducted a narcotic search warrant on the 700 block of Gibson Drive Monday afternoon. The narcotic search led to the arrest of Lorena Rocha.

Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies and Alice police arrived at the home and immediately detained Rocha and a 14-year-old teen. Investigators notified an elementary school that was less than 1,000 yards away from the residence and the campus went onto lockdown for precautions. It was lifted after the raid was concluded, according to Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

A search of the home led to the discovery of 50 bags of marijuana and hydro-marijuana, an ounce and a half of cocaine, and about $1,300 believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics, said Lt. Alan Gonzalez.

The drugs and cash where hidden inside of a Christmas cookie can found in a bedroom. Also found during the raid was packaging materials and scales.

This is in part of a local interdiction the sheriff's department ran earlier in the month.

"New initiatives in the new year and we will continue to purse anyone dealing drugs and committing crimes," Bueno said. "This is a big concern. We have a (campus) less than 1,000 yards away. It’s a concern when we don't know who is driving by or goes by to pick up. We don't know who goes by to deliver."

"The narcotics were packaged and ready for distribution," Gonzalez said.

Rocha was transported to the JWC jail. She was booked for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance within a drug-free zone.

The juvenile was released to his parents.

The case is under investigation and other chargers are pending.

Bueno urges people to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.