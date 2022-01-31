Christus Spohn hiring event scheduled for Tuesday

Christus Spohn Shoreline is hosting a hiring event, in an effort to fill several open positions.

A variety of positions are open for health workers seeking employment.

During the event, candidates will have the opportunity to speak directly with top leaders and recruiters. Candidates should bring their resumes to the event.

INFORMATION:

OPEN POSITIONS: CNAs, LVNs, CSTs, RRTs, CLSs, Pharmacy Techs, MLTs, MRI Techs and CT Techs.

WHERE: CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline North Tower, 3rd Floor, located at 600 Elizabeth St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404.

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tues. Feb. 1