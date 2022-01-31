Ambulance involved in two vehicle accident

A Duval County Emergency Service District #2 (ESD2) ambulance was involved in an accident on Monday when a car failed to give the right of way, said Patrol Sgt. Michael Hastings.

A witness told police that the ambulance was entering the intersection of North Flounoy and Main Street when a gray passenger vehicle struck the ambulance.

Hastings said the witness observed the ambulance, with sirens and lights blaring, slow down before it went through the intersection.

The ambulance did have multiple people on board and was on its way to the area hospital.

The driver of the gray passenger vehicle was cited. The investigation is ongoing.

Local EMS transported the patient from ESD2 ambulance to the hospital.