Multi-agency operation conducted in Alice; over 90 traffic stops made

Over 90 traffic stops and seven arrests were conducted during a multi-law enforcement agency operation Thursday, Jan. 27, according to Sgt. Herman Arellano with the Alice Police Department.

The multi-agency operation was a partnership between Alice PD, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, Agua Dulce City Marshals, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Homeland Security Investigators (HSI).

Arellano and the other officers concentrated on specifics areas within the City of Alice. Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, the officers "gathered intel" on investigations, warrants and more.

The police department will continue to be proactive against crime and plan to continue to do community policing as a way to make Alice a "more enjoyable place to live," said Alice police Chief Eden Garcia.

One of the seven individuals arrested was alleged murderer Howard Harris. Harris was arrested on a traffic stop on the 100 block of Gloria Street. Harris was in possession of meth, police said.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Howard June of 2021 a standoff on Lucero Street. Harris is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Angelica Contreras Harris at an apartment complex on Olmito Street. Alice police found Angelica with a single gunshot wound to the head in her bedroom.

Other arrests included three warrants; possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); and two county traffic stops for individuals in possession of marijuana, pills and a firearm.

The operation was a "success" especially with the deter in crime and call volumes to the police department decreased.

This is the third operation for the Alice PD. They plan to continue multi-agency operations in hopes "that the courts prosecute the offenders," said Sgt. John Martinez with Alice PD.

These operations are possible due to grants like BorderStar saving taxpayers money.

All individuals arrested were booked into the JWC jail.