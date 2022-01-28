Del Mar College Foundation accepting online scholarship applications on Feb. 1 for 2022-2023 academic year

submitted

Scholarships applications being taken between Feb. 1 and April 30

Need help covering the cost of your college education at Del Mar College (DMC) this next academic year? Individuals seeking financial assistance for the 2022-2023 academic year can apply for scholarship funds through the DMC Foundation.

Applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, through April 30.

Students attending DMC with a minimum of six (6) credit hours per semester and with a minimum 2.0 grade-point average or a GED equivalency are eligible to apply. Essays are not required. For more information and to apply for many available scholarships with one application, go to www.delmar.edu/scholarships or www.delmar.edu/foundation.

Have questions? Contact the DMC Foundation at foundation@delmar.edu or 361-698-1317.

The DMC Foundation administers donor-funded scholarships, both direct and endowed, to help Del Mar College students pay for their college education. Scholarships can be used for tuition, fees, technology, books or whatever a student needs to start and remain in school.

“Del Mar College Foundation scholarships help our students stay in school without the burden of having to pay it back, unlike student loans,” said Elsie Odom, Scholarship Coordinator in the DMC Development/Foundation Office.

“Scholarship provide an opportunity for students to earn an education and allow them to focus on their academics, increasing their chances of staying in school and graduating on time,” Odom added.

The Foundation’s scholarship program offers awards for part-time course loads (six to 11-hours) and full-time (12 hours or more). Eligible students may receive scholarships through the program without regard to financial aid eligibility.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, the Foundation awarded over $1.5 million to approximately 2,200 students.