Vaqueros recognized at school board meeting for exceptional football season

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Vaqueros were recognized, Wednesday, Jan. 26, during the school board meeting.

The Vaqueros made history for the San Diego Independent School District. The 2021-22 Vaqueros team finished the season 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs to the regional semi-finals for the first time in program history. 

The Vaqueros' historic run included a bi-district thrilling win against Orange Grove and an area round win against Llano. San Diego's season came to a close in third round against Vanderbilt Industrial becoming area champs.

