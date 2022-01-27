Kid Fish 2022 this Saturday, Here's what to know.

Staff Reports

MATHIS – Lake Corpus Christi State Park is hosting their Kid Fish 2022 this Saturday, the event is an opportunity for young anglers to learn how to fish and to enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation.

The event includes five hourly fishing sessions where children learn proper fishing techniques and more from park rangers and volunteers.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Division will stock rainbow trout for the event. Thanks to a grant from the Ed Rachal Foundation, participants get to keep their fishing rods. Educational booths will be set up for visitors to enjoy as well.

Program participants and two accompanying adults receive free entry for the event. Each session size is limited to 50 participants. Registration begins the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. at the park front office. Children must be present to register. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

After the event, fishing will be open to the public. Fishing licenses are not required if fishing from the bank or piers in the state park.

INFORMATION:

COST: Free

WHEN: Sat. Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Corpus Christi State Park

WHO: Kid Fish event for children ages 5 to 12

CONTACT: Visit the park page on the TPWD website or call the park at 361-547-2635.