Downtown Alice: Texas Hotdog Co. opens for business

Downtown Alice welcomed another new business on Wednesday.

"Texas Hotdog Co. 'The Best Wurst' on Main Street is open for business," said owner Roger Saenz.

Saenz, an Alice native, is well known in the community as a veteran CPA accountant. His business plan is to expand the franchise to the larger college towns in Kingsville and New Braunfels and keep the Alice location as a flagship location. Saenz also plans to have a private label to sell hot dogs in grocery stores and a chili recipe he believes may be highly sought.

He hopes the business will help revitalize downtown.

"Investors are interested in downtown Alice and there is definitely momentum," Saenz said. "The Alice community has been good to me and my hope is to help give back. When investors are interested in an area positive outcome normally follows."

The business had plans to open last March but due to equipment delivery delays, staffing and the pandemic the opening date was pushed back.

The Texas Hotdog Co. is offering curbside and in-store pickup and has big plans to expand once the new business growing pains subside.

"I'm excited and happy that local business owners have decided to invest in downtown Alice," said Larry Martinez, with Jim Wells County Economic Development Corporation (EDC). "The commitment to pursue and dedicate monies to our locally owned establishments demonstrates that there is confidence in our economy and (we) should make every effort to show support by buying locally."

"EDC will continue to work with small business owners and local elected officials in every way possible. The EDC will strive to bring new job markets to assist those businesses with sales and support. Alice is heading in the right direction," Martinez added.

INFORMATION:

WHERE: 302. E Main St, Alice, TX.

HOURS: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mon. - Sun.

CONTACT: (361) 453-4077 or order online at clover.com.