Alice ISD science fair participants advance to Regional Science Fair

Students across Alice Independent School District recently participated in the annual science fair. A number of students advanced to the Regional Science Fair in Corpus Christi.

Students advancing are:

Noonan Elementary

First grade - Fernando Alegria - Sweet Tooth - second place medal and ribbon

Second grade - Lorenzo Shearin - What drink stain your teeth? - second place medal and ribbon

Second grade - Ben-Carlo Ramos - Racing Heart - third place medal and ribbon

Third grade - Joaquin Torres - Brain Freeze - third place medal and ribbon

Saenz Elementary

Fourth grade - Alana Serna and Aleeyah Acero - Pipe Protectors - third place medals and ribbons

Schallert Elementary

Kinder - Acen Sanchez - The Slugger Showdown - first place medal and ribbon

Kinder - Emma Kindard - Rainbows Petals - second place medal and ribbon

Kinder - Caitlyn Ramirez - The Walking Water - third place medal and ribbon

First grade - Antonio Lopez - It's a Bird, It's a Plane - first place medal and ribbon

First grade - Payton Atwood - The Great Cookie Dunk - third place metal and ribbon

Second grade - Keegan Atwood - Grip it and Rip it - first place medal and ribbon

Third grade - Nicolas Ibanez - Cups, Cups and More Cups - first place medal and ribbon

Third grade - Mila Sanchez - The Bubble Battle - second place medal and ribbon

Fourth grade - Jaxon Escobar - Skittles - first place medal and ribbon

Fourth grade - Jayla King - Icy Melt Down - second place medal and ribbon

Fifth grade - Jocelyn Gonzalez - Metalicous Cereal - first place medal and ribbon

Fifth grade - Riley Hernandez - Effects of Temperature on Magnets - second place medal and ribbon

Dubose Elementary

Fifth place - Mia Tijerina - How does TikTok affect the brain? - third place medal and ribbon

William Adams Middle School

Sixth grade - Payson Trejo - Wax Racing - first place medal and ribbon

Sixth grade - Evelyn Ortiz - What Makes Pancakes Fluffy - second place medal and ribbon

Sixth grade - Jeremy Vasquez - Can it absorb - third place medal and ribbon

Seventh grade - Grading Handwritten Homework with Artificial Intelligence - first place medal and ribbon

Seventh grade - Nickolas Garcia - Electromagnetism - second place medal and ribbon

Seventh grade - Emilia Valadez - Do plants grow the same in different areas - third place medal and ribbon

Eighth grade - Aubrey Garcia and Audrina Torres - Strengthen our Wifi - first place medal and ribbon

Eighth grade - Eileen Trevino - Weight vs Density - second place medal and ribbon

Eighth grade - Leandra Gonzalez - Suds in the Bucket - third place medal and ribbon

Alice High School