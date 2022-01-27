Alice ISD science fair participants advance to Regional Science Fair
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Students across Alice Independent School District recently participated in the annual science fair. A number of students advanced to the Regional Science Fair in Corpus Christi.
Students advancing are:
Noonan Elementary
- First grade - Fernando Alegria - Sweet Tooth - second place medal and ribbon
- Second grade - Lorenzo Shearin - What drink stain your teeth? - second place medal and ribbon
- Second grade - Ben-Carlo Ramos - Racing Heart - third place medal and ribbon
- Third grade - Joaquin Torres - Brain Freeze - third place medal and ribbon
Saenz Elementary
- Fourth grade - Alana Serna and Aleeyah Acero - Pipe Protectors - third place medals and ribbons
Schallert Elementary
- Kinder - Acen Sanchez - The Slugger Showdown - first place medal and ribbon
- Kinder - Emma Kindard - Rainbows Petals - second place medal and ribbon
- Kinder - Caitlyn Ramirez - The Walking Water - third place medal and ribbon
- First grade - Antonio Lopez - It's a Bird, It's a Plane - first place medal and ribbon
- First grade - Payton Atwood - The Great Cookie Dunk - third place metal and ribbon
- Second grade - Keegan Atwood - Grip it and Rip it - first place medal and ribbon
- Third grade - Nicolas Ibanez - Cups, Cups and More Cups - first place medal and ribbon
- Third grade - Mila Sanchez - The Bubble Battle - second place medal and ribbon
- Fourth grade - Jaxon Escobar - Skittles - first place medal and ribbon
- Fourth grade - Jayla King - Icy Melt Down - second place medal and ribbon
- Fifth grade - Jocelyn Gonzalez - Metalicous Cereal - first place medal and ribbon
- Fifth grade - Riley Hernandez - Effects of Temperature on Magnets - second place medal and ribbon
Dubose Elementary
- Fifth place - Mia Tijerina - How does TikTok affect the brain? - third place medal and ribbon
William Adams Middle School
- Sixth grade - Payson Trejo - Wax Racing - first place medal and ribbon
- Sixth grade - Evelyn Ortiz - What Makes Pancakes Fluffy - second place medal and ribbon
- Sixth grade - Jeremy Vasquez - Can it absorb - third place medal and ribbon
- Seventh grade - Grading Handwritten Homework with Artificial Intelligence - first place medal and ribbon
- Seventh grade - Nickolas Garcia - Electromagnetism - second place medal and ribbon
- Seventh grade - Emilia Valadez - Do plants grow the same in different areas - third place medal and ribbon
- Eighth grade - Aubrey Garcia and Audrina Torres - Strengthen our Wifi - first place medal and ribbon
- Eighth grade - Eileen Trevino - Weight vs Density - second place medal and ribbon
- Eighth grade - Leandra Gonzalez - Suds in the Bucket - third place medal and ribbon
Alice High School
- First place - Mia Gracia and Isabella Pena - Cabbage pH Indicator - 10th grade
- Second place - Iris Caanen and Frank Rodriguez - Do all metal heat at the same rate? - 10th grade
- Third place - Hailey Flores - Turning milk into plastic - ninth grade