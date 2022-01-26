Navy to Conduct Force Protection Exercise

submitted

NAS KINGSVILLE – Naval Air Station Kingsville will participate in an annual force protection exercise, Jan. 31 – Feb 11, 2022.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

Air station Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo said the exercise is designed to ensure air station personnel are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats.

“Exercising our personnel in response to varying realistic threats enhances our personal and force-wide readiness,” Korsmo said.

“The exercise tests information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response, and our ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community.”

Exercise CS-SC22 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions outside the air station and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise may cause an increase traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.