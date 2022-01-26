Jim Wells County COVID-19 cases statistics

Jim Wells County (JWC) received confirmation of 647 additional coronavirus cases (COVID-19) and 172 new probables cases for the week through Jan. 24. Zero fatalities were reported from last week.

The previous week, the county received confirmation of 483 additional COVID-19 cases and180 new probable cases, and one fatality for the week ending on Jan. 18.

With the newly available COVID-19 home testing future reporting for additional cases will be challenging in the weeks to come. Fatalities, hospitalizations, and high transmission rates will be reported.

For information on how to order home testing kits visit COVIDtests.gov to order testing.

Jim Wells County has a total of 7,629 COVID19 confirmed cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). A total of 172 new probables were reported last week bringing the new total to 2125.

A total of 185 fatalities due to COVID-19 are reported for Jim Wells County.

Information was gathered from the Texas State and Healths Services website.